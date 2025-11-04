Majority of Canada’s drivers prioritize safety amid harsher winters despite rising cost of living: survey

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three quarters of Canadian motorists (76 per cent) believe extreme winter weather events related to Canada’s changing climate have made winter tires more important than ever, according to a new Probe Research survey commissioned by the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada (https://tracanada.ca; TRAC). More than four in five (84 per cent) say driving a vehicle equipped with winter tires has saved them from an accident or loss of control.

With weather patterns becoming increasingly unpredictable, winter tire usage continues to grow. Across Canada usage now stands at 80 per cent, showing a 2-point increase from last year and a 12-point increase over the last decade.

The study also reveals that 81 per cent of drivers believe winter tires are an important investment despite the rising cost of living. However, current financial pressures are having an impact. About one in three drivers (32 per cent) say they are now less likely to buy winter tires because of increased financial burdens.

“With climate challenges affecting Canadian winters, drivers are rightfully concerned about safety on the roads,” says Carol Hochu, president and CEO of TRAC. “Most drivers who use winter tires tell us their winter tires have helped them avoid dangerous situations. Their experiences reaffirm what we’ve long known: winter tires deliver the traction and control drivers need to stay safe in cold-weather conditions. It’s a powerful reminder that winter tires are an important safety investment. And even with rising living costs, more drivers recognize their value and understand that winter tires are essential for navigating Canadian winter safely and staying in control in unpredictable weather on frigid Canadian roads.”

Canadian drivers cite protecting their family as the top reason for using winter tires (70 per cent) while a third (33 per cent) cite winter tires being mandatory in their province. Other reasons for investing in winter tires are lower insurance premiums (24 per cent), advice from family and friends (18 per cent), and advice from retailers (10 per cent).

The most common reasons for not using winter tires are the belief that all-season tires are good enough (75 per cent), cost (25 per cent), and reduced driving in winter (24 per cent).

“Over the past few decades, winter tire use has grown remarkably across Canada, and became a true road safety success story. This progress comes thanks to the combined efforts of governments, industry, road safety organizations, and all other stakeholders. Together, they have helped make winter tires recognized as a vital road safety feature and continue to educate drivers about their benefits. Even with rising living costs, it’s important that Canadians continue to prioritize the proven safety advantages of winter tires,” says Hochu.

“However, education continues to play a vital role, as three quarters of drivers opting out of winter tires believe all-season tires can sufficiently handle winter conditions,” adds Hochu. “The reality is that winter tires give drivers a clear safety advantage, better equipping them to handle the sudden and severe weather events we’re seeing more often.”

Regional findings:

In Atlantic Canada 95 per cent of drivers now use winter tires

Winter tire usage in Ontario stands at 77 per cent

In Manitoba and Saskatchewan 70 per cent use winter tires

Alberta’s usage rate is 70 per cent

Usage stands at 64 per cent of British Columbia drivers





Rely on the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake Symbol (3PMS)

Motorists have a broad range of options for winter driving. TRAC recommends winter tire shoppers rely on the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake Symbol (3PMS). This symbol verifies the tire meets or exceeds Transport Canada’s minimum snow traction threshold.

Tire options for winter

Drivers have three choices for winter driving: all-season tires; all-season tires with the 3PMS symbol, and dedicated winter tires designed exclusively for winter. Selecting the right tire can mean the difference between a surefooted winter motoring experience and a nervous drive. To learn more about winter tire options visit: https://tracanada.ca/consumers/why-winter-tires.

Why dedicated winter tires are best

Driving on all-season tires in winter months results in longer stopping distances and compromised handling when temperatures fall below 7°C. All-season tires with 3PMS offer moderately better traction than other all-season tires. However, they are designed for occasional, light-to-medium snowfalls and may not provide the grip needed for severe winter driving conditions common on Canadian roads.

Dedicated winter tires feature softer tread compounds that retain their elasticity even in extremely cold temperatures. They provide superior traction and significantly shorter stopping distances in all winter driving conditions from icy, slushy, and snow-covered roads to cold, dry pavement. Dedicated winter tires are the best performers and are by far the safest choice.

TRAC’s winter tire cost calculator

Use TRAC’s Winter Tire Cost Calculator to compare the costs of equipping a vehicle with a single set of tires (such as all-season/summer/all-season with 3PMS) versus the choice of adding a second set of dedicated winter tires (either with or without extra rims/wheels).

Survey Methodology

Probe Research conducted an online survey of 1,069 Canadian drivers between October 6-11, 2025, using an online panel of Canadians. A probability sample of this size yields a margin of error of +/- 3.10%, 19 times out of 20.

