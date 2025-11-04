UroGen Pharma to Present at Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers, today announced that it will present at the Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference to take place on November 10-12, 2025.

Guggenheim Securities Innovation Conference

Date / Time: November 11, 2025 at 10:30 AM ET Format: Presentation and 1x1 investor meetings Location: Boston, MA Webcast Link: here

Webcasts from the conferences will also be available on UroGen’s Investor Relations website. A replay will be available on the site for approximately 90 days.

About UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen is a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel® reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained-release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve the therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen’s first product is approved to treat low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer, and UroGen’s second product is the first and only FDA-approved medication for adult patients with recurrent low-grade intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Both medicines are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel. Visit www.UroGen.com to learn more or follow us on X (Twitter), @UroGenPharma.

