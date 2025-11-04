Medidata Expands Collaboration with CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting, Shaping a New Era of Patient-Centric Studies

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medidata , a Dassault Systèmes brand and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, and CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting (CTI), a global leader in research services for advanced therapies, have expanded their 12-year relationship. The new agreement places the Medidata Patient Experience and its essential, industry-leading solution, Medidata eCOA , at the heart of CTI’s patient-centric research and innovation, elevating data integrity and expediting the delivery of life-changing medicines.

Through this deepened collaboration, CTI is accredited in Medidata eCOA to further improve data collection capabilities, enhancing the clinical trial experience for patients by enabling the collection of real-time, high-quality data through easy-to-use digital applications. As a result, there will be seamless integration for both patients and study teams as Medidata eCOA will be working alongside Medidata Rave EDC – a solution already used by CTI – and other Medidata solutions on the Medidata Platform .

“Achieving Medidata eCOA accreditation is a milestone that reflects CTI’s commitment to innovation and operational excellence. This capability allows us to deliver faster, more cost-effective solutions to our sponsors while maintaining the highest standards in data integrity and patient engagement. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Medidata to amplify this achievement,” said Sandy Miller, vice president, Global Biometrics.

“As our partnership continues to evolve, CTI will continue to capture high-quality insights and accelerate the flow of clinical data,” said Matt Noble, senior vice president, Patient Experience, Medidata. “CTI’s full accreditation in our eCOA empowers them to offer a more convenient and user-friendly way for patients to participate in trials while also providing the operational agility and data quality that sponsors demand.”

Medidata eCOA was recently named the highest Leader in the Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Assessment for eCOA .

The Medidata Patient Experience provides an end-to-end, AI-powered technology solution at every stage of the clinical trial journey, from recruitment to study completion. To learn more, please visit here .

About Medidata

Medidata is powering smarter treatments and healthier people through digital solutions to support clinical trials. Celebrating 25 years of ground-breaking technological innovation across more than 36,000 trials and 11 million patients, Medidata offers industry-leading expertise, analytics-powered insights, and one of the largest clinical trial data sets in the industry. More than 1 million registered users across approximately 2,300 customers trust Medidata’s seamless, end-to-end platform to improve patient experiences, accelerate clinical breakthroughs, and bring therapies to market faster. A Dassault Systèmes brand (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), Medidata is headquartered in New York City and has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group and IDC. Discover more at www.medidata.com . Listen to our latest podcast, from Dreamers to Disruptors , and follow us at @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 370,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com .

About CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services

CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting is a global, privately held, research service organization, delivering a complete spectrum of clinical trial and consulting services throughout the lifecycle of development, from concept to commercialization. CTI’s focused therapeutic approach provides pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device firms with clinical and disease area expertise in rare diseases, regenerative medicine / gene therapy, immunology, transplantation, nephrology, hematology / oncology, neurology, infectious diseases, hepatology, cardiopulmonary, and pediatric populations. CTI also offers a fully integrated multi-specialty clinical research site and complete global laboratory services. Now in its third decade, CTI is one of the 20 largest contract research organizations in the world, with associates in more than 60 countries across six continents. CTI is headquartered in the Greater Cincinnati area, with operations across North America, Europe, Latin America, MEA, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit www.ctifacts.com .

