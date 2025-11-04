GraniteShares launches new YieldBOOSTTM ETFs on MARA (MAAY) and IONQ (IOYY).

New York, NY, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares, an ETF issuer specializing in high conviction ETFs, announced that it is launching two ETFs to add to its existing YieldBOOSTTM lineup - the GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM MARA ETF (MAAY) and the GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM IONQ ETF (IOYY.

The GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM MARA ETF (MAAY) is designed to generate income through options strategies linked to the 2x Long MARA Daily ETF. To achieve this, MAAY sells put options on leveraged ETFs tied to MARA.

Similarly, the GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM IONQ ETF (IOYY) seeks to generate income from options strategies linked to the 2x Long IONQ Daily ETF. IOYY does so by selling put options on leveraged ETFs tied to IONQ.

"We are excited to launch the newest additions to our YieldBOOSTTM options income suite, which has grown over $787.3 Million in AUM (as of Oct 31, 2025),” said Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares. “The GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM MARA ETF (MAAY) and YieldBOOSTTM IONQ ETF (IOYY) will seek to generate income from selling put options on their respective underlying leveraged ETFs.”

About GraniteShares:

GraniteShares is a global investment firm dedicated to creating and managing ETFs. Headquartered in New York City, GraniteShares provides products on U.S., U.K, German, French & Italian stock exchanges. The firm is a market leader in leveraged single-stock ETFs and provides innovative, cutting-edge investment solutions for the high-conviction investor.

Founded in 2016, GraniteShares is an ETF provider focused on providing innovative, cutting-edge alternative investment solutions. Its U.S. ETF offerings include a broad-based commodity index fund, physically backed gold and platinum funds and a high-income pass-through securities index fund.

GraniteShares also offers a suite of leveraged single-stock ETFs, including those targeting NVIDIA, Coinbase and Tesla. The company has over $12.841 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2025.

1An option is a contract that gives the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell a specific asset at a predetermined price on or before a specified date. Options are a type of derivative, meaning their value is derived from the underlying asset.

2A put option is a contract that gives the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to sell an underlying asset at a specified price (the strike price) by or on a specific date (the expiration date).

RISK FACTORS & IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The fund is newly launched and has risks associated with its limited operating history.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Funds, please call (844) 476 8747 or. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

There is no guarantee that the Fund’s investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

An Investment in the Fund is not an investment in the Underlying MARA and IONQ ETF

The Fund’s strategy will cap its potential gain if the Underlying MARA and IONQ ETF’s share increases in values

The Fund’s strategy is subject to all potential losses if the Underlying MARA and IONQ ETF’s share decline, which may not be offset but the income received by the Fund,

The Fund does not invest directly in the Underlying MARA and IONQ ETF,

Fund shareholders are not entitled to any distribution paid by Underlying MARA and IONQ ETF.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from the returns.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as option contracts and swaps is subject to market risks that may cause their price to include Risk of the Underlying ETF, Derivatives Risk, A Risk, Put Writing Strategy Risk, Option Market Liquidity Risk. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

This information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the shares of any Funds to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Please consult your tax advisor about the tax consequences of an investment in Fund shares, including the possible application of foreign, state, and local tax laws. You could lose money by investing in the ETFs. There can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Funds will be achieved. None of the Funds should be relied upon as a complete investment program.

