Kestra Medical Technologies to Present Late-Breaking ACE-PAS Trial Results at AHA 2025, Showcasing Next-Generation Wearable Defibrillator System

KIRKLAND, Wash., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMTS), a wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, today announced its participation in the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2025, to be held November 7–10 in New Orleans.

Kestra’s participation will include a late-breaking science presentation titled Primary Results from the Post-Approval Study of a Next Generation Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System (ACE-PAS Trial), scheduled for Monday, November 10 at 8:44 a.m. CT in Session 211–213.

The ASSURE® WCD Clinical Evaluation Post-Approval Study (ACE-PAS) is a contemporary study designed to evaluate real-world experience with a next-generation wearable cardioverter defibrillator system. Enrolling more than 20,000 patients across the U.S., ACE-PAS represents the largest prospective WCD study conducted to date. Primary endpoints include overall shock conversion success and inappropriate shock rate, with additional measures evaluating first shock conversion success, median daily wear time, and false alarm rate. The study’s selection for AHA’s late-breaking science program underscores how wearable defibrillator therapy, and data-driven insights, are advancing the way clinicians approach cardiac recovery and risk protection.

“Being selected for a late-breaking presentation at AHA reflects both the clinical importance of the ACE-PAS study and the growing recognition of Kestra’s next-generation technology,” said Brian Webster, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kestra Medical Technologies. “As the cardiac recovery landscape evolves, we’re redefining how wearable monitoring and therapy integrates with connected care and digital health innovation—advancing patient protection and delivering deeper clinical insight.”

At booth #4617, attendees can explore the Kestra Cardiac Recovery System®, anchored by the ASSURE® Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator, uniting proven patient protection with the clinical insights providers need to optimize guideline-directed medical therapy, implantable cardioverter defibrillator evaluation, and long-term recovery.

In addition to the late-breaking presentation, Kestra will host live demonstrations and discussions throughout the meeting, featuring an immersive in-booth experience that highlights the company’s leadership in advancing connected, data-driven solutions for cardiac recovery.