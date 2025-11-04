MSPwiz Launches Industry-First ‘Matchmaking’ Platform, Radically Improving How Businesses Find and Secure the Right Managed Service Provider

WORCESTER, Mass., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSPwiz, a SaaS firm dedicated to improving the matchmaking process for businesses and outsourced IT service providers, today launched its eponymous platform, the first in the industry to automate the often-grueling search for, and selection of, a managed service provider (MSP). Packing a powerful one-two punch, the MSPwiz platform combines process automation and advanced AI, in the form of a proprietary LLM for enhanced security and matchmaking logic, to efficiently scale and streamline the matchmaking process. The platform’s computing power is further augmented by the expert guidance of a team steeped in navigating the complexities of these strategic relationships.

“There’s a lot of room for improvement in MSP matchmaking,” said Kevin Anderson, Founder and CEO of MSPwiz. “Customers seeking outsourced IT services tend to default to ‘Google-and-pray mode’ along with local recommendations to identify a potential fit, then, often with little expertise in making IT decisions, sink their time into a vetting process that is both inefficient and anxiety-producing. On the flip side, MSPs invest a lot of time and money pursuing prospects that may or may not be the best fit for their businesses.”

MSPwiz tackles both sides of the problem. For the customer, it takes a lot of guesswork and anxiety out of the matchmaking process, bringing automation, scale, and the right amount of human expertise to guide the process and deliver a precise match. On the MSP side, the MSPwiz platform offers a free source of highly qualified leads, not only the ‘right’ customers, but ones who are in the market and ready to buy. MSPwiz represents a true win-win for the growing MSP industry and the millions of customers who rely on it.

The MSPwiz Platform: How It Works

Businesses seeking outsourced IT services and the MSPs that provide those services are both invited to list on the platform for free. Each party is then guided through a rigorous on-boarding questionnaire that reveals, in-depth, what the customer really needs and wants from a provider, and what the MSP can actually deliver. This upfront rigor enhances the downstream result.

Upon completion of these detailed questionnaires, the platform taps advanced process automation and proprietary algorithms to match the customer’s unique needs with the right MSPs, ultimately delivering three MSP recommendations to the customer.

From first contact through the delivery of these recommendations, an MSPwiz expert is assigned to the customer, guiding the process, offering insights, and answering any questions. This human touch is then amplified as MSPwiz helps the customer field and vet the three MSP candidate proposals and come to a final decision.

“It’s important for customers and MSPs alike to understand that our platform isn’t a ‘do it yourself marketplace’: it’s a powerful tool we use to both scale the customer’s search for an MSP and narrow it down to the three best fits,” added Anderson. “That’s where humans take over. The platform acts as an efficient lead generator and vetting engine for both sides of the transaction, and then our team of experts helps bring the deal home, i.e., that perfect match that the customer and MSP both crave.”

MSPwiz arrives as demand for outsourced IT services among small to midsize companies and Fortune 500s continues to spike. ConnectWise and MSP Resources estimate there are more than 40,000 MSPs in the U.S. alone, providing a range of services from basic help desk and break/fix to advanced security and IT consulting. While such breadth of choice can be a boon to buyers, it can make the correct choice that much more difficult. Enter MSPwiz.

Created by Kevin Anderson, a serial entrepreneur and technologist who has founded, grown, and sold his own IT consultancy; managed IT for public and private companies as both a fractional CIO and head of IT – with responsibility over hiring MSPs; and a developer of mobile and Internet platforms that use process automation to streamline tasks and bring people together, MSPwiz thoroughly reflects its founder’s insights and values.

“I know from personal experience how hard it is for both parties in this strategic relationship to find the right match,” concluded Anderson. "My goal with MSPwiz is to make this process 1,000% better: easier, simpler, less costly, and more precise. So far, people are liking what they see.”

Cost

MSPwiz is a free service for customers seeking outsourced IT services help. MSPs also can sign onto the platform at no cost. MSPwiz generates revenue on all deals contracted through the platform in the form of a monthly commission paid by the winning MSP.

For more information on MSPwiz’s matchmaking platform and services, or to register your business or MSP, please visit www.mspwiz.com or contact us at info@mspwiz.com.

About MSPwiz

MSPwiz is a SaaS firm focused on improving the MSP matchmaking process for both companies seeking outsourced IT services and those that provide them. The brainchild of serial entrepreneur and platform developer Kevin Anderson, the MSPwiz platform leverages his – and his team’s – decades of experience running and growing MSPs and managing IT in inside roles at businesses across all industries. The company is based in Worcester, MA. For more information, see www.mspwiz.com.

