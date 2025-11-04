Dianthus Therapeutics to Participate in Four Investor Conferences During November

NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNTH), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation therapies to transform the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases, today announced the company’s participation in four upcoming investor conferences.

Marino Garcia, CEO of Dianthus Therapeutics, will participate in fireside chats and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following conferences:

Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference (Boston) - Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET



- Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET TD Cowen Immunology & Inflammation Summit (Virtual) – Fireside chat on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. ET



– Fireside chat on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. ET Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference (New York) – Fireside chat on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. ET



– Fireside chat on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. ET Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (London) – Corporate overview presentation on Monday, November 17, 2025 at 1.30 p.m. GMT



Webcasts of these presentations may be accessed under “News and Events” in the Investors section of the Dianthus Therapeutics website.

