Azalea Therapeutics Launches with $82 Million Financing to Redefine Precision Genomic Medicines by Engineering Cells Directly Inside Each Patient

First company to enable precision in vivo genome engineering, combining both cell-specific delivery and programmable, locus-specific gene insertion, with the potential to achieve physiological, durable gene expression for greater therapeutic impact

Launching with $82 million in combined seed and Series A financing led by Third Rock Ventures, with participation from RA Capital Management, Yosemite, Sozo Ventures and select individual investors

Founded by Jennifer Doudna, Ph.D., Michael Fischbach, Ph.D., Justin Eyquem, Ph.D. and Jenny Hamilton, Ph.D. to advance next-generation genomic medicines

Upcoming oral presentation at ASGCT Breakthroughs in Targeted In Vivo Gene Editing highlights in vivo generation of TRAC CAR-T cells using EDV-mediated, site-specific gene insertion

Azalea Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company redefining precision genomic medicines in vivo, today announced its official launch and completion of $82 million in seed and Series A financing to advance its proprietary Enveloped Delivery Vehicle (EDV) technology. The company's mission is to engineer therapeutic cells with precision directly inside the patient, transforming how cell and gene therapies are created and delivered.

Azalea’s EDV technology selectively targets cells, delivering transient CRISPR-Cas9 cargo to mediate programmable genome editing. Combining this with a highly efficient T cell-tropic AAV to deliver a promoterless homology-directed repair template enables programmable, site-specific large gene insertion at defined genomic sites within the T cell. This dual-vector platform provides multiple layers of precision by achieving cell- and genomic site-specific gene insertion under regulatory control of a native promoter, with the potential to increase durability, efficacy and safety. Azalea has utilized this approach to insert chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) genes under an endogenous, T cell-restricted promoter in vivo – enabling durable therapeutic benefit while eliminating the need for ex vivo manufacturing and lymphodepletion. Together, these advances enable precise engineering of functional CAR-T cells within a patient – a monumental advancement in the fields of cell and gene therapy.

“At Azalea, we are aiming to make cell therapy as simple as dosing a medicine,” said Jenny Hamilton, Ph.D., co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Azalea Therapeutics. “By combining cell-selective delivery with site-specific genome integration, we can create potent and durable in vivo CAR-T and other cell-based therapies inside the body and extend the reach of genome engineering to many more patients.”

The $82 million funding, which includes a recently closed $65 million Series A financing, was led by Third Rock Ventures, with participation from RA Capital Management, Yosemite, Sozo Ventures and select individual investors. Funds will be used to advance Azalea’s CD19-based in vivo CAR-T therapy for B cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases through IND-enabling studies and into the clinic, progress its BCMA-targeted in vivo CAR-T program for multiple myeloma and an undisclosed program for solid tumors, while exploring expansion of the platform to other cell types.

Currently based at UC Berkeley’s Bakar Bio Labs, Azalea grew out of collaborative research conducted at the Innovative Genomics Institute in Dr. Jennifer Doudna’s laboratory and in Dr. Justin Eyquem’s laboratory at UC San Francisco, as part of the Gladstone/UCSF Institute for Genomic Immunology. The early academic work was supported by philanthropic grants from the Yosemite team and the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy to support early de-risking, and Azalea’s company launch was supported by a $1 million non-dilutive award from the HS Chau Women in Enterprising Science program, which fosters the translation of breakthrough academic research into biotech startups.

Together with Dr. Hamilton, Azalea’s co-founders bring deep academic and translational expertise across genome engineering, synthetic biology and cell therapy, including:

Jennifer Doudna, Ph.D., the Li Ka Shing Chancellor’s Chair in Biomedical and Health Sciences and professor of molecular and cell biology at UC Berkeley, Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator, founder of the Innovative Genomics Institute and 2020 Nobel laureate in chemistry



Michael Fischbach, Ph.D., the Liu (Liao) Family Professor of Bioengineering at Stanford University, institute scholar of Stanford ChEM-H and director of the Stanford Microbiome Therapies Initiative



Justin Eyquem, Ph.D., associate professor of medicine in the Division of Hematology and Oncology at UCSF, affiliate investigator at Gladstone Institutes and member of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy

“Azalea is advancing a powerful concept – delivering precision genome editing tools to specific cells inside the body,” said Justin Eyquem, Ph.D. “The ability to directly engineer cells in vivo opens new possibilities for treating disease and for bringing genomic medicines to patients in a safer and more scalable way.”

Together with its distinguished scientific founders, Azalea is supported by leading biotech investors committed to advancing the company’s vision.

“Azalea is at the forefront of realizing in vivo CAR-T cell therapy – combining scientific excellence with bold execution to make precise in-patient cell engineering a reality,” said Andrea van Elsas, Ph.D., board director of Azalea and partner at Third Rock Ventures. “The team is uniquely positioned to deliver on the promise of off-the-shelf genome engineering with curative intent and a clear path toward the clinic.”

Azalea will present its latest data on Thursday, November 20th at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Breakthroughs in Targeted In Vivo Gene Editing, taking place virtually and in San Diego.

Abstract Title: In vivo generation of TRAC CAR-T cells by leveraging enveloped delivery vehicles

Presenting Author: Jenny Hamilton, Ph.D., Azalea Therapeutics

Session 5: Oral Abstracts

Date/Time: Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 3:45 – 5:00 pm PST

Visit the ASGCT Breakthroughs in Targeted In Vivo Gene Editing website to view the published abstracts.

Azalea’s leadership and board bring deep scientific, operational and investment expertise spanning genome engineering, cell therapy and company building:

Leadership

Jenny Hamilton, Ph.D. – co-founder, president and chief executive officer

Paul Westberg, MBA – chief business officer

Connor Tsuchida, Ph.D. – scientific co-founder

Abdullah Syed, Ph.D. – scientific co-founder

Board of Directors

Andrea van Elsas, Ph.D. – partner, Third Rock Ventures

Mary Lynne Hedley, Ph.D. – venture partner, Third Rock Ventures

Nandita Shangari, Ph.D. – managing director, RA Capital Management

Michael Fischbach, Ph.D. – professor of bioengineering, Stanford University

Justin Eyquem, Ph.D. – associate professor of medicine, UCSF

Jenny Hamilton, Ph.D. – co-founder and chief executive officer

Board Observers

Jennifer Doudna, Ph.D. – professor of molecular and cell biology at UC Berkeley

Reed Jobs, M.A. – investor, Yosemite

Jenna Hebert, Ph.D. – investment director, RA Capital Management