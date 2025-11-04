Phoenix Lender Services Facilitates Record $325 Million in SBA and USDA Loan Closings in First Full Year of Operations

LAGRANGE, Ga., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Lender Services (“Phoenix”), a subsidiary of Community Bankshares Inc. (“CBI”), announced today that it facilitated more than $325 million in SBA and USDA loan closings during its first full fiscal year in operation — marking one of the most successful inaugural performances in the history of government-guaranteed lending.

Through its partnerships with Community Bank and Trust - WGA (also a wholly owned subsidiary of Community Bankshares, Inc.), Phoenix facilitated the origination and underwriting of $210 million in SBA 7(a) approvals and $156.8 million in funded loans, earning the platform a #34 national ranking among all SBA lenders as of September 30, 2025.

In parallel, Phoenix successfully facilitated an additional $168.2 million in USDA-guaranteed financings, advancing high-impact projects spanning rural community development, renewable energy infrastructure, hospitality ventures, and logistics operations across more than a dozen states, fueling job creation and investment in rural -- underserved markets.

Furthermore, in its infancy Phoenix Lender Services already manages a $901 million servicing portfolio, encompassing every facet of loan and investor management. Its Construction Servicing Department oversees $95 million in active projects nationwide, while Payment Operations manages $240 million in investor balances and reporting. The platform also provides traditional servicing management for more than $638 million in SBA and USDA assets.

“These results prove that Phoenix’s innovative model works to help more businesses and people across the country,” said Jeremy Gilpin, Chairman of Community Bankshares Inc. “Phoenix was built to be a best-in-class SBA, USDA and servicing engine — one that blends speed, precision, and regulatory confidence. In just 10 short months, the results exceeded every expectation.”

In its first year, Phoenix achieved $4.35 million in production per FTE across its 36-person SBA and USDA team, outperforming industry averages for both sales and credit efficiency.

“Our team is laser-focused on efficiency and working to exceed national benchmarks,” said Gilpin. “Our success is a direct reflection of a top-tier leadership group and experienced team. A group of seasoned professionals with decades of experience in origination, underwriting, servicing, operations, and compliance. They share a unified vision and a deep commitment to empowering small businesses and strengthening rural and underserved communities. I feel we are just getting started.”

With a record-setting first quarter pipeline already taking shape, Phoenix projects facilitating between $250 million and $300 million in new SBA and USDA loan production for fiscal year 2026, further strengthening and growing the servicing division. The company is also expanding its Lender Service Provider partnerships to support additional banks across the country.

About Phoenix Lender Services

Phoenix Lender Services is a Lender Service Provider (LSP) specializing in SBA and USDA loan origination, underwriting, and servicing. Operating within the Community Bankshares Inc. family, Phoenix empowers banks to scale government-guaranteed lending with industry-leading efficiency, technology, and compliance standards.

About Community Bank & Trust

Headquartered in LaGrange, GA, Community Bank & Trust is a leading community-focused financial institution dedicated to delivering innovative lending solutions, relationship banking, and strategic financial products that fuel growth for businesses and communities nationwide. CB&T is a subsidiary of Community Bankshares, Inc.

About Community Bankshares Inc

Community Bankshares, Inc. is the holding company of Community Bank & Trust , Thomas Financial Group , and Phoenix Lender Services . With a commitment to building a nationwide community of financial solutions, Community Bankshares specializes in innovative banking, USDA and SBA lending, and structured finance strategies that drive growth for businesses across diverse industries.

