BullFrog AI Announces Abstract Accepted for Presentation at 2026 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

AI-driven precision-oncology analysis identifies patient subtypes with potential enhanced response to glufosfamide

Accepted ASCO abstract, submitted in collaboration with Eleison Pharmaceuticals, provides further validation of BullFrog AI’s technology

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) ("BullFrog AI" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled drug development company using artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics, today announced that an abstract submitted in collaboration with Eleison Pharmaceuticals has been accepted for presentation at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI), to be held January 8–10, 2026, in San Francisco, California.

The abstract, titled “Data-driven subtyping and differential glufosfamide benefit in pancreatic adenocarcinoma,” will be featured in Poster Session B on January 9. It will also be published in the ASCO GI 2026 online proceedings and subsequently appear in the Journal of Clinical Oncology (JCO) supplement corresponding to the symposium.

Co-authored by Richard Kim, MD, Service Chief of Medical Gastrointestinal Oncology and Senior Member in the Gastrointestinal Oncology Department at Moffitt Cancer Center, Nikolas Naleid, MD, PharmD, Hematology/Oncology Fellow at Moffitt Cancer Center, Eleison Pharmaceuticals and BullFrog AI, the study explores data-driven precision-oncology approaches to identify patient subtypes that may demonstrate enhanced response to glufosfamide, an investigational chemotherapeutic agent for pancreatic cancer. The research leverages BullFrog AI’s bfLEAP® and bfPREP™ platforms to analyze complex clinical datasets and uncover biologically meaningful patient clusters.

“This acceptance by ASCO underscores the growing recognition of AI’s ability to transform oncology research,” said Vin Singh, CEO of BullFrog AI. “Our collaboration with Eleison Pharmaceuticals clearly demonstrates how causal AI can help reveal critical insights that guide more precise, effective treatment strategies for difficult cancers like pancreatic adenocarcinoma.”

Results from the study will be presented during the poster session, and in accordance with ASCO’s embargo policy, no additional data will be publicly disclosed until the official embargo lifts prior to the presentation.

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI leverages Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to advance drug discovery and development. Through collaborations with leading research institutions, BullFrog AI uses causal AI in combination with its proprietary bfLEAP® platform to analyze complex biological data, aiming to streamline therapeutics development and reduce failure rates in clinical trials.

For more information visit BullFrog AI at: https://bullfrogai.com

About Eleison Pharmaceuticals

Eleison’s mission is to acquire and develop drug candidates with existing and significant safety and efficacy data, with the goal of obtaining regulatory approval and commercializing new therapeutics for patients with life-threatening cancers. In addition to its glufosfamide program, the company has two other programs in late-stage clinical development: ILC for small cell lung cancer and pediatric osteosarcoma, and DBD for brain cancers. Eleison has entered development and marketing partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies in China, South Korea, and Israel. Founded in 2009, Eleison is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

For more information, visit www.eleison-pharma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," “could,” “will,” "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; our and our partners’ ability to market and sell our offerings and services, including BullFrog Data Networks™; our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing rules; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

BFRG@redchip.com