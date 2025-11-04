Binance Latinoamérica Leads the Blockchain Revolution in Bolivia at the Bolivia Blockchain Conference 2025

Santa Cruz De La Sierra, Bolivia, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Cruz de la Sierra is set to become Latin America’s new hub of technological innovation as it welcomes the Bolivia Blockchain Conference 2025, taking place from November 12 to 15 at FEXPOCRUZ — with Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and the main Gold Sponsor, spearheading the movement toward blockchain adoption in Bolivia.





The conference is organized by a team of experts and visionaries from Bolivia’s growing tech ecosystem, led by National Deputy Mariela Baldivieso and co-organized by Four Group and That’s Gonna Help, with the mission of promoting education, adoption, and investment in Web3, FinTech, and blockchain technologies. The initiative aims to position Bolivia as a new regional benchmark for innovation, regulation, and digital finance.

Occupying over 3,000 square meters inside FEXPOCRUZ, the conference will feature more than 100 international and local speakers covering key topics such as regulation, banking, cryptocurrency, infrastructure, law, and adoption.

The large-scale setup includes multiple stages, live trading pavilions, “Zero to Crypto” workshops for beginners, professional trading sessions, an innovation fair, sponsor booths, networking zones, and open-air spaces with food trucks and catering.

Among the Main Speakers confirmed are:

Daniel Acosta – General Manager North LATAM, Binance





Jaime Dunn – Economist & Financial Analyst (Former Presidential Candidate of Bolivia)





Joe Bautista Florian – Safe Investments (OTC Desk)





Oliver Ledermann – Founder, 369 SRL (OTC Desk)





Juan Pablo Vásquez – Founder, TecnoBit (Former Vice-Presidential Candidate of Bolivia)





Santiago Estrada – Head of Product, El Dorado Exchange





Portugeek – Crypto Influencer & Educator

Beyond the main conference, attendees can enjoy a vibrant social agenda, including the Open Network Party on November 12 at Novotel (Accor Group) and the exclusive Closing Party at Green Tower – 42nd floor, Cielo Bar, the highest point in Santa Cruz, offering a premium networking experience with panoramic views.

With over 4,000 onsite attendees and 5,000 online participants expected, the Bolivia Blockchain Conference 2025 will mark the largest technology event in Bolivia’s history.

Among the confirmed sponsors:

Binance Latinoamérica – Main Gold Sponsor

Safe Investments (OTC Desk) – Gold Sponsor

369 SRL (OTC Desk) – Silver Sponsor

Utila (The Digital Asset Operation Platform) – Silver Sponsor

El Dorado – Base Sponsor

(More strategic partners and sponsors to be announced soon.)

The conference proudly partners with CAINCO, ASO Blockchain Bolivia, Accor Group (Novotel), Blockchain Río, and CryptoLatinFest, reinforcing its institutional and international reach.

Attendees can choose between Standard, Student, Business, VIP, and Online tickets, all available through the official BBC25 App:

Android: Google Play

iOS: App Store

The app offers a full interactive experience:

Complete agenda and speaker lineup





Live-stream access (for online ticket holders)



The “Llamita Hunt” game, where users can collect 10 hidden llamitas to win an iPhone 17 Pro

With Binance leading as the Main Gold Sponsor, and through a powerful combination of world-class speakers, networking opportunities, educational workshops, and entertainment, the Bolivia Blockchain Conference 2025 promises to be an immersive and transformative experience for the Latin American blockchain community.

For more information on attendance or sponsorship:

https://boliviablockchainconference.com

Instagram: @Bolivia_Blockchain_Conference_ | @DiputadaMarielaBaldivieso

Secure your ticket or become an official sponsor now. Be part of Bolivia’s first-ever large-scale blockchain revolution — where technology, innovation, and opportunity meet.

