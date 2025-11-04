SpaceX Sends Dogecoin to the Moon — AG META Opens a New Frontier for Digital Civilization





New York City, NY, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto world is once again ablaze.

An iconic tweet has resurfaced:

“SpaceX will send a real Dogecoin to the real Moon.”

Accompanied by a simple yet powerful statement — “It’s time.”

Moments after the post, DOGE surged nearly 30% within minutes, reigniting market excitement and showcasing the remarkable influence behind the meme coin.

Soon after, SpaceX confirmed the launch of the “DOGE-1 Lunar Mission” — the world’s first space project fully paid for in cryptocurrency.

Developed by Canada’s Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC), the mission will be carried aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and is scheduled for execution by late 2025.

From “To the Moon” to “Back to Reality”

While Dogecoin heads for the stars, Bitcoin’s volatility reminds investors of the market’s harsh reality. Analysts warn that BTC could drop below $100,000 in the short term, underscoring the unpredictability of the crypto market.



As a result, more investors are turning to RWA (Real-World Assets) — blockchain-based investments backed by tangible assets like gold, U.S. Treasuries, real estate, and renewable-energy projects, offering stable and verifiable returns.

AG META RWA: Bringing Wealth Back to Real Value

As a global leader in digital wealth management, AG META RWA enables investors to achieve steady growth even in turbulent markets — backed by audited real-world assets.



Regardless of Bitcoin’s price swings, AG META portfolios deliver daily, verifiable yields from genuine economic activity.

Why Choose AG META?

Traditional investments often come with high entry barriers, long cycles, and poor liquidity. AG META breaks that model — enabling “Real Asset Digitization” as a new global opportunity.



Whether you’re a personal investor seeking stability or an institution exploring compliant tokenization, AG META offers flexible contracts and global asset allocation options.



With stable returns, transparent structures, and sustainable vision, AG META is fast becoming the new cornerstone of digital wealth.

Exclusive New-User Benefits

• $20 Welcome Bonus — instantly upon registration

• Daily Rewards — sign in and earn instantly

• Multi-Level Referral Program — invite friends and earn commissions



Experience Real Returns Now: https://agmeta.com

AG META Contract Examples

Contract Amount Duration Daily Yield Total Return $100 2 days $5 $110 $500 6 days $6 $536 $1,900 10 days $23.56 $2,135.6 $5,600 14 days $72.8 $6,619.2 $9,000 16 days $126 $11,016 $17,000 21 days $248.2 $22,212.2

Leading a New Era of Digital Asset Investment

In the global wave of digital transformation, RWA investment bridges traditional finance and blockchain innovation. Through verifiable real-world assets and smart contracts, AG META makes wealth growth more transparent, secure, and sustainable.



As global interest rates decline and capital returns to the real economy, AG META is redefining “stable income” for the modern investor.

Start Your Real-World Wealth Journey Today

Official Website: https://agmeta.com

Email: info@agmeta.com

App Download: https://agmeta.app

Address: 1 Adelaide Road, Leamington Spa, CV31 3PN, UK



AG META — Transforming Real Assets into Digital Value.

Making Real Returns Within Reach.

Attachment