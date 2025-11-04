Delinea Expands OEM Agreement with IBM to Deliver Privileged Identity and Access Management Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delinea, a pioneering provider of solutions for securing human and machine identities through centralized authorization, today announced the expansion of its OEM agreement with IBM to make the full Delinea Platform available to IBM customers.

This new agreement deepens a strategic collaboration that began between the two companies in 2018. The Delinea Platform delivers a full, cloud-native ecosystem of identity security solutions that enable enterprises to build and apply context across all identities with intelligent authorization.

“Identity is at the forefront of the modern threat landscape,” said Art Gilliland, CEO of Delinea. “By deepening our collaboration with IBM, we’re bringing a new level of sophistication to identity security. Our unified platform capabilities enhance visibility and control, empowering enterprises to manage risks more proactively and drive greater business success.”

The expanded collaboration between Delinea and IBM delivers a unified view of privileged activities and consistent privileged access controls across environments to help mitigate risk, track compliance, and boost productivity for security and IT teams.

“Security is driven by innovation,” said Bob Kalka, Global Sales Leader for IBM Verify. “Our collaboration with Delinea exemplifies our commitment to delivering solutions that empower enterprises to navigate the complexities of the modern threat landscape. Together, we are setting new standards in identity security, ensuring our customers can operate with confidence in a rapidly changing digital world.”

The full Delinea Platform will be available to customers through IBM Verify Privileged Identity Platform in Q4 2025. For more information, visit here https://www.ibm.com/products/verify-privileged-identity

About Delinea

Delinea is a pioneer in securing human and machine identities through intelligent, centralized authorization, empowering organizations to seamlessly govern their interactions across the modern enterprise. Leveraging AI-powered intelligence, Delinea’s leading cloud-native Identity Security Platform applies context throughout the entire identity lifecycle – across cloud and traditional infrastructure, data, SaaS applications, and AI. It is the only platform that enables you to discover all identities – including workforce, IT administrator, developers, and machines – assign appropriate access levels, detect irregularities, and respond to threats in real-time. With deployment in weeks, not months, 90% fewer resources to manage than the nearest competitor, and a 99.995% uptime, the Delinea Platform delivers robust security and operational efficiency without complexity. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.