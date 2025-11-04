Solera Launches Intelligent ShopCentral Platform to Transform Auto Repair Shop Operations

WESTLAKE, Texas, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera, the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service and data-driven services, today announced the official launch of ShopCentral, the only cloud-based enterprise-scaled operating system for modern automotive repair shops. Developed for mulSolerati-shop operators (MSOs) and independent repair shops alike, ShopCentral integrates every critical aspect of shop management, from customer communication and scheduling to parts pricing and billing, into a unified cloud-based platform. Unveiling at the SEMA/AAPEX Show 2025 in Las Vegas, this comprehensive solution leverages Solera’s industry-leading technology to help shops streamline operations, improve profitability, and deliver a superior customer experience.

ShopCentral provides a single source of truth for shop owners and managers to run their businesses more efficiently. By consolidating tools that are often fragmented across multiple systems, the platform eliminates silos and redundant data entry, giving staff more time to focus on customers and quality workmanship. Real-time analytics empower shops to make informed decisions, whether optimizing pricing strategies or proactively recommending services, all of which boost margins and build customer loyalty. For multi-shop operators, ShopCentral offers enterprise-level visibility and controls across locations, enabling them to scale with confidence and maintain consistency in service and performance.

“Shops today face rising complexity, tighter margins, and growing expectations for speed and connectivity.” said Alberto Cairo, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer at Solera. “ShopCentral meets that challenge by uniting every function of a repair shop into one intelligent ecosystem. It transforms real-time insights into revenue and replaces manual processes with seamless digital workflows. Whether you operate a single location or a national network, ShopCentral gives you the visibility and control to simplify operations and turn efficiency into profitability.”

“The best enterprise software not only scales, but also elevates the experience at every level,” said Victoria Repice, Senior Vice President of Product at Solera. “ShopCentral delivers real-time visibility from the technician in the bay to the executive overseeing performance across dozens of locations. It provides enterprise-grade infrastructure with a unified view of every shop, region, and network - driving operational consistency and unlocking scale advantages in parts procurement, inventory management, and performance analytics across the entire organization.”

Key Capabilities for Mechanical MSOs, Independent Shops & Quick Lube Operators

Streamlined check-in and digital ticketing for high-volume workflows

Custom inspection checklists with image-based recommendations

Service recommendations based on VIN and history

Preconfigured service packages by vehicle type

Technician efficiency tracking and branded digital customer reports

Enterprise fleet pricing and billing automation

Smart scheduler to optimize bays and technician time

Digital inspections with image capture and automated documentation

Menu jobs with prebuilt diagnostics and repair flows

Enterprise communication suite for staff and customers

Centralized control of pricing, coupons, inventory, and permissions

Cross-location performance analytics and margin tracking

The launch of ShopCentral reinforces Solera’s commitment to innovation in the automotive aftermarket. The platform’s development drew on Solera’s extensive expertise across vehicle lifecycle management and data analytics. ShopCentral will be continuously updated with new features and integrations, ensuring that repair businesses of all sizes can adapt to industry changes and thrive in a data-driven era. Starting today, ShopCentral is available to automotive repair shops and quick lube businesses, with scalable subscription options to fit single-location operators and large MSOs alike.

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management solutions, spanning automotive software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business – vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions, and fleet solutions – Solera is home to many leading brands in the automotive and vehicle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera’s solutions empower customers to succeed in the digital age by providing a one-stop platform that streamlines operations, delivers data-driven insights, and enhances customer engagement – helping clients drive sales, improve retention, and increase profit margins. Solera serves over 280,000 customers and partners in more than 120 countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

