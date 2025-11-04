Fresche Solutions Launches X-Modernize AI: The Next Generation of AI-Powered IBM i Modernization

MONTREAL, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresche Solutions today announced the official release of X-Modernize AI – the industry’s most advanced AI-powered solution for automatically transforming legacy IBM i applications into modern, future-ready systems.

X-Modernize AI, Fresche’s 3rd generation RPG/Synon to modern languages (Java, etc) solution fuses the company’s 20 years of modernization expertise and powerful AI technology together. It is available as part of Fresche’s Modernization-as-a-Service (MaaS) offering and delivers transformation capabilities that were once considered science fiction just a few years ago.

X-Modernize AI brings speed, precision, and scale to the modernization process. It is built on a custom orchestrated agentic AI model that converts entire applications and their interdependent programs simultaneously while preserving all embedded business logic. It is rigorously governed by strict protocols that reduce hallucinations and ensure accuracy in every transformation – producing handwritten-like Java code that is easy to maintain, portable, and built to last.

“For decades, these IBM i systems have been the core to business operations. However, these critical systems still run legacy applications that embed years of customized business logic. Maintenance of these code bases has become increasingly costly given the built-up technical debt and growing shortages of RPG, Synon and COBOL developers," said Babar Ali, Lead Product Manager of Modernization Solutions at Fresche. "With X-Modernize AI, organizations can modernize cost-effectively to popular programming languages – preserving core business logic, improving the user experience, supporting future business agility, and gaining access to a wide talent pool of experienced developers."

X-Modernize AI leads with a unique advantage over generic AI platforms for code conversion. “When used in isolation, Generative AI can create an immense amount of technical debt at incredible speed,” explains Marcel Sarrasin, General Manager of Modernization Solutions at Fresche. “It may show early promise converting a single program, but the results quickly deteriorate into inconsistencies, hallucinations, and duplication.”

Unlike standalone AI tools, X-Modernize AI takes a holistic approach, analyzing the entire application ecosystem before generating any code. Built on Fresche’s X-Analysis AI, it performs deep forensic analysis of legacy systems to create an intelligent, contextual understanding of every component and dependency.

This rich insight enables Fresche’s specialized AI agent framework to generate modern Java equivalents using the most suitable large language model (LLM) for each task—delivering reliable, maintainable, and consistent modernization results at scale.

“X-Modernize AI bridges the gap between speed and accuracy,” added Sarrasin. “It gives organizations confidence that modernization can be both intelligent and sustainable.” X-Modernize AI is the heart of Fresche’s Modernization Factory, designed to deliver a comprehensive A-to-Z strategy for modernizing IBM i environments – a one-stop solution for all IBM i modernization needs that leverages Fresche’s suite of software, techniques, and 30+ years of expertise.

Coupled with Fresche’s end-to-end Modernization-as-a-Service (MaaS) approach that includes discovery service, planning, UI modernization, database conversion from DDS to DDL, and facilitating cloud hosting via PowerVS or hyperscalers like AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, organizations can now gain a comprehensive solution for their modernization journey.

Key Benefits of X-Modernize AI Include:

Automated, AI-powered conversion from IBM i legacy applications to modern Java 50% faster than rewrite.

Preservation of all existing business logic with enhanced maintainability.

Immediate UI upgrades to sleek, mobile-friendly web interfaces.

Reduction of technical debt.

LLM agnostic technology delivers the best results for each individual task.

Agentic AI efficiency with multiple agents conducting analysis and generating new code.

Holistic conversions leveraging both AI-Powered interpretation and application intelligence from Fresche’s well-established X-Analysis AI tool.

Budget-friendly, pay-as-you-go subscription-based model.

A new application stack – future-proof with easily maintainable contemporary technology.

Co-existence technology enables a phased approach that reduces risk and provides a seamless user experience between the modernized and existing applications.

No vendor lock-in, with full access to source code and no runtime license.



This launch marks a major milestone in Fresche’s mission to help IBM i organizations evolve without compromise – modernizing applications faster, smarter, and more cost-effectively than ever before.

Learn more about X-Modernize AI here.

About Fresche Solutions

Fresche Solutions is an AI-powered IT modernization company that manages and maximizes the value of IBM i and Microsoft systems. With market-leading IP and proven solutions across Modernization, Cloud Managed Services, Application Managed Services (KTLO), and Data Analytics & AI, Fresche helps customers modernize securely, protect uptime, and realize more value from existing IT investments. Trusted by leaders at 2,200+ companies worldwide. Learn more at www.freschesolutions.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95c0b524-2d04-4580-86f8-1ebdb896f454