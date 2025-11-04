Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR); Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR); Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE); and Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM): Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), shares prior to March 5, 2024 and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased or otherwise acquired Avantor securities between March 5, 2024, and October 28, 2025, you can participate in the class action. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/avantor-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed underlying securities fraud class action complaint, Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company’s business and operations. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Avantor’s competitive positioning was weaker than Defendants had publicly represented; (2) Avantor was experiencing negative effects from increased competition; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ representations about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), shares prior to March 5, 2024 and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/avantor-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased or otherwise acquired Avantor securities between March 5, 2024, and October 28, 2025, you can participate in the class action. $AVTR #Avantor

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR): Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss

Grabar Law Office is investigation whether certain officers and directors of Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you have held Danaher (NYSE: DHR) stock since prior to April 21, 2022, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them whatsoever. To learn more, visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/danaher-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

What Is Happening: An underlying securities fraud class action complaint has survived a motion to dismiss. That Complaint alleges that Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) as the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic subsided, revenue growth associated with Danaher's COVID-19-related businesses was declining; (ii) contrary to the Company's prior representations to investors, revenues associated with Danaher's non-COVID-19-related businesses were insufficient to compensate for the foregoing negative trend; (iii) accordingly, Danaher overstated the Company's ability to sustain the growth it had experienced in 2020 and 2021; (iv) as a result, it was unlikely that Danaher would be able to meet its 2023 revenue forecasts; and (v) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

The court in the underlying securities fraud class action has now determined that the “amended complaint adequately alleges that the statements were misleading when made” and that scienter (“intent to deceive or defraud” as well as “extreme recklessness to that effect”) was also adequately alleged.

What You Can Do Now: Current Danaher (NYSE: DHR) shareholders who have held Danaher stock since prior to April 21, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them whatsoever. To learn more, visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/danaher-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. $DHR #Danaher

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) – Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) as securities fraud class action complaint allegations have survived a motion to dismiss.

Current Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) shareholders who have held Five Below shares since prior to December 1, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. Learn more at https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/five-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.



Why? Key allegations of a securities fraud class action complaint against Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE), and certain of its officers, have now survived a motion to dismiss. The underlying complaint alleges that, Five Below, Inc., via certain of its officers and directors, provided investors with false and/or materially misleading information about Five Below’s financial strength and operations, including its outlook for the first quarter and full year 2024.

On August 25, 2025, key allegations of the underlying class action survived defendants’ motion to dismiss the complaint. The court determined that: “Plaintiffs plausibly allege that . . . Five Below was having serious issues executing on their trend-right strategy and stocking trending items in stores.” Moreover, certain statements regarding “the extent and cause of shrink are material to investors, misleading by omission, and thus actionable.”

What You Can Do Now: If you have held Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares since prior to December 1, 2022, and would like to learn more at no cost to you, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/five-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to company coffers, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $FIVE #FiveBelow

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), shares prior to July 27, 2022, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/humana-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.



WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company’s business and operations. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants downplayed pressures on the Company’s adjusted EPS resulting from increased medical costs associated with pent-up demand for healthcare procedures (especially as COVID concerns abated) which, contrary to the Company’s assurances, resulted in increased utilization rates and costs.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), shares prior to July 27, 2022, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/humana-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #HUM $HUM #Humana

Attorney Advertising Disclaimer

Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com