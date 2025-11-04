K Wave Media Appoints Yong Fang as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK and SEOUL, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K Wave Media (Nasdaq: KWM), a Korean cultural innovation and digital asset company, today announced the appointment of Yong (Howard) Fang as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Fang brings extensive financial and operational expertise to K Wave Media, with a proven track record in capital markets, investor relations, and global financial strategy. Over his career, he has played a pivotal role in helping take two companies public—via both initial public offering (IPO) and reverse takeover (RTO)—and has deep experience in financial reporting, compliance, and capital raising.

Before joining K Wave Media, Fang served as Chief Financial Officer of Baijiayun Group (Nasdaq: RTC), where he led financial strategy during a period of significant corporate expansion. He previously held senior finance roles at GigaCloud Technology as Director of Finance, Sanergy Group as Associate Global Controller, and began his career as a Senior Auditor at Marcum LLP.

“Howard’s extensive experience with public companies and global financial management makes him a strong addition to our leadership team,” said Ted Kim, CEO of K Wave Media. “As we continue to expand our portfolio and strengthen our financial position, his insight and discipline will be instrumental in driving growth and enhancing shareholder value.”

Fang holds a Bachelor of Science in Management from Hunan University, a Master of Science in Accounting and Financial Management from Temple University, and an MBA from Thomas Jefferson University.

“I’m excited to join K Wave Media at such a dynamic stage of its evolution,” said Fang. “The company’s vision and momentum are inspiring, and I look forward to helping shape its next chapter of financial growth and global impact.”

About K Wave Media

K Wave Media is a diversified entertainment and media company focused on delivering innovative content, digital media experiences, and cultural impact across global markets. Through strategic investments and creative partnerships, K Wave Media continues to expand its influence in film, television, digital platforms, and consumer engagement.

