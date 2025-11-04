Bionet Launches O’Pet Curv: A New Standard in Veterinary Wireless Monitoring

TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionet America, Inc ., a leader in veterinary medical devices, has introduced the new O’Pet Curv, a compact, cloud-connected wireless monitoring system that allows veterinarians to track multiple patient vitals in real time, from anywhere, with any internet-connected device.

Designed for pre-op, post-op, and ICU settings, the O’Pet Curv pairs a lightweight, waterproof sensor with a mobile app and cloud software for seamless, remote monitoring. The sensor attaches to the patient and collects vitals such as ECG, heart rate, respiration rate, and skin temperature. Data is sent from the sensor via Bluetooth connection to the O’Pet Link mobile app on a smart phone or tablet and stored in the cloud for easy access. Clinicians can view patient data with automated reporting and alerts and manage patient profiles, vital signs, alarm notifications, and reports remotely.

“The O’Pet Curv takes wireless monitoring to the next level,” said Jacqueline Lopez, Director of Sales, Animal Health Division at Bionet. “Veterinary teams can now track patient vitals from anywhere in the clinic, or even remotely, with real-time accuracy and efficiency. It’s ideal for busy practices that want to optimize workflow and reduce operational costs while maintaining the exceptional care standards that Bionet devices are known for.”

Unlike other veterinary monitoring systems available today, the O’Pet Curv sensor provides up to 40 hours of battery life and hospital-grade waterproof durability. Each smart device can monitor up to six patients simultaneously, with automated reporting of vital trends, ECG waveforms, and comprehensive patient management through the cloud.

As with all Bionet products, the O’Pet Curv carries industry-leading quality and value, making advanced monitoring more accessible for today’s veterinary practices.

The O’Pet Curv is available now in the United States. For more information, visit BionetUS.com/OPetCurv .

About Bionet America, Inc.

Bionet America has been serving the global animal health community for over 20 years. Our core values of functional simplicity, elite performance, and uncompromising value are carefully engineered into what we believe to be the most trusted brand in veterinary monitors on the market today, along with our industry-leading lines of advanced ICU systems, wireless monitoring systems, and handheld x-ray equipment.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbac83ae-31ce-4da5-a39e-3cb99eb07e9f