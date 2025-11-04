Ellianos Coffee Announces Expansion to South Carolina

Lake City, Florida, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is proud to announce its continued expansion with the signing of a three-store development agreement in Beaufort, South Carolina, as well as a one-store development agreement in Clover, South Carolina. This marks an exciting milestone for Ellianos as the brand officially enters its seventh state with locations either open or in development.

With a growing footprint across the Southeast, Ellianos currently operates 33 locations in Florida, 28 in Georgia, and 11 in Alabama, with its first North Carolina location opening last summer. Stores are also in development in the Gulfport, Mississippi area and the Chattanooga, Tennessee area, further solidifying Ellianos’ position as one of the fastest-growing regional coffee brands.

“This is a tremendous step forward for Ellianos,” said Jonathan Morgan, Director of Franchise Development at Ellianos Coffee. “We’ve seen rapid expansion not just in our core states of Florida and Georgia, but also beyond. Entering South Carolina is a natural progression for our brand, and Beaufort is the perfect community to welcome Ellianos. We are thrilled to bring our signature bold flavors, exceptional service, and sense of community to the people of South Carolina.”

Founded with a mission to serve high-quality coffee with a personal touch, Ellianos has become known for its seamless double-sided drive-thru model, convenient service, and warm, people-first culture. Each new franchise location represents an opportunity to extend that mission to new communities while providing franchise owners with the backing of a proven, purpose-driven system.

The new stores are part of a broader growth strategy that underscores Ellianos’ commitment to thoughtful expansion while maintaining the values that have fueled the brand’s success. With over 70 locations already operating or in development, the company is well-positioned to continue its trajectory as a leading regional coffee franchise.

