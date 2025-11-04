Landsbankinn hf.: Tender offer results

Landsbankinn hf. announced today the results of a tender offer published on 27 October 2025 where holders of its EUR 2027 notes (ISIN: XS2679765037) were invited to tender their notes for purchase by the Bank against a cash payment. The tender offer was subject to the terms and conditions outlined in the tender offer memorandum.

The Bank received valid tenders of EUR 281,590,000 of which all were accepted.

Joint lead managers are ABN AMRO Bank, BofA Securities Europe, Natixis and NatWest Markets.

Further information on the tender offer results is available in the announcement made public on Euronext Dublin (www.ise.ie) where the bonds are listed.

This announcement is released by Landsbankinn hf. and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (“MAR”), encompassing information relating to the Offer described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Hreiðar Bjarnason, Chief Financial Officer for Landsbankinn hf.