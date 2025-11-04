Beloved Will Rogers Interpreter Bart Taylor Concludes Acclaimed Series with Will Rogers and His Great Inspiration

CLAREMORE, Okla., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Will Rogers’ birthday (November 4), Yorkshire Publishing proudly announces the release of Will Rogers and His Great Inspiration, the final installment in Bart Taylor’s award-winning children’s picture book series honoring one of America’s most beloved humorists and storytellers. Illustrated by Greg White, the book features a foreword by country music legend Reba McEntire and actor Rex Linn.

The new release follows Will Rogers and the Great White House Sleepover and Will Rogers and His Great Presidential Pals, concluding a series that has brought Will Rogers’ humor, wisdom, and legacy to thousands of children. Will Rogers and His Great Inspiration highlights the diverse people and experiences that shaped Rogers’ life.

Known as “Buckaroo Bart” to the countless students he reads to each year, Taylor is the Will Rogers Interpreter and Creative Curator at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum. His mission is to keep Rogers’ story alive.

“How can we inspire kids if there aren’t books made just for them about Will Rogers?” Taylor said. “This series is my way of making sure young people know his story and understand that his lessons still matter today.”

Taylor is a Will Rogers Medallion Award recipient and two-time Oklahoma Museum Association (OMA) Award–winning educator from Tulsa, OK. In addition to his work at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum, he has served as an educator at The Gilcrease Museum, Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park, and The Gathering Place, and has taught middle school geography.

Will Rogers and His Great Inspiration (Paperback ISBN: 978-0-88144-169-7; Hardcover ISBN: 978-0-88144-161-1) is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, the Will Rogers Memorial Museum gift shop and wherever books are sold.

