InStride Health Announces Key Leadership Additions, Promotions to Enhance Payer Engagement, Technical Enablement, and Clinical Operations

BOSTON, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InStride Health , a leading insurance-based provider of specialty anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) treatment for children, adolescents and young adults, today announced three changes to its leadership team. The company added Jeremy Keim as Senior Vice President of Payor Growth & Strategy and promoted Parker Phillips to Chief Technology Officer and Allison Montick LCSW, to Chief Clinical Operations Officer. Together in their new roles, these leaders will help advance InStride’s mission to expand access to evidence-based anxiety and OCD care.

Keim will lead InStride’s payor strategy and expansion efforts, bringing its services in-network and making them both more accessible and affordable to patients while improving outcomes and reducing costs for health plans. Keim brings over 22 years of healthcare experience to InStride, primarily at national health plans including Aetna and Optum, where he served in a range of functions across actuarial, sales and account management. Most recently, Keim led the commercial strategy at a national early-stage mental health virtual clinic.

“In a short time, InStride has built a reputation for delivering value to health plans by focusing on the communities of patients, caregivers and providers they serve,” said Keim. “I’m honored to join a team that’s redefining how families access high-quality mental health care across the country.”

Recently promoted from Senior Vice President of Technology to Chief Technology Officer, Parker Phillips has been a driving force behind InStride’s technology evolution since the company’s beginnings. As one of the company’s earliest team members, he built the technical foundation uniquely suited to power InStride’s coordinated care model and now leads its AI, product, engineering, design, IT, data, and security teams. As CTO, Phillips is leading the next phase of InStride’s technology evolution by advancing the use of AI and data to make personalized, value-based mental health care more accessible and effective, while demonstrating that innovation can drive both clinical excellence and meaningful scale.

“From day one at InStride, our aim was to pair clinical excellence with insurance-based accessibility, ensuring that evidence-based anxiety and OCD care could scale to every family who needs it,” said John Voith, Co-Founder and CEO of InStride Health. “With Jeremy, Parker, and Allison stepping into these senior roles, we’re deepening that commitment by elevating these proven leaders.”

Recently promoted from Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations to Chief Clinical Operations Officer, Allison Montick brings more than a decade of experience leading clinical operations and over twenty years in behavioral health across both payor and provider organizations. A licensed clinical social worker, she is known for building and scaling behavioral health networks that deliver consistent, high-quality care experiences nationwide. Before joining InStride in early 2024, Montick served as Senior Vice President of Clinical Network and Operations at AbleTo, where she oversaw clinical delivery and operations for a nationwide network of more than 2,500 therapists and coaches and helped guide the company through its successful acquisition by Optum. Drawing on her deep experience leading large-scale clinical operations, Montick is focused on strengthening InStride’s clinical delivery systems and ensuring every family’s experience reflects the company’s hallmark of consistency, compassion, and excellence at scale.

To learn more about career opportunities at InStride Health, visit the Careers page on the InStride Health website.

About InStride Health

InStride Health provides specialty outpatient care for pediatric anxiety, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), and related presentations. Co-founded by Harvard-trained clinicians, the InStride Health care model is grounded in evidence-based treatment, specifically cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) with an emphasis on exposure therapy. Each young person is paired with a dedicated, multidisciplinary team of a psychiatrist, therapist, and an exposure coach that helps both the patient and their family. The young person is provided with real-time support as they face their fears in neighborhoods, schools and home, and develop the skills and strategies needed for lasting change. InStride Health accepts most major insurance plans and is available in 12 states including Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas and Virginia.