MACOM to Manufacture HRL’s 40nm GaN-on-SiC Process

LOWELL, Mass., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with HRL Laboratories (“HRL”) to license and manufacture HRL’s proprietary 40nm T3L GaN-on-silicon carbide (“GaN-on-SiC”) process technology. HRL and MACOM will work collaboratively on a rapid process transfer of this proprietary semiconductor process from HRL’s facility to one of MACOM’s U.S. Trusted Foundries. Under the agreement, MACOM will have an exclusive license to manufacture products based on the T3L process.

HRL, jointly owned by Boeing and General Motors, has long been recognized as a pioneer in the research and development of innovative RF and microwave GaN-on-SiC process technologies. T3L utilizes a proprietary epitaxial structure and an advanced gate design, which contribute to its leading performance and enhanced reliability at millimeter-wave frequencies. This process is ideal for supporting commercial and defense applications.

T3L was matured by HRL under the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense’s (OUSD) State-of-the-Art Radio Frequency Gallium Nitride (STARRY NITE) and the Defense Research Advanced Projects Agency’s (DARPA) Dynamic Range Electronics and Materials (DREaM) programs, along with additional HRL funding that includes owner contributions.

“We’re pleased to partner with HRL and look forward to establishing a close working relationship. T3L is one of the most advanced high frequency semiconductor processes in the industry, which we anticipate will enhance our existing portfolio and accelerate execution of our roadmap,” said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, MACOM. “We were not part of the STARRY NITE or DREaM programs; however, MACOM and our customers will soon be the beneficiaries of the results, as we industrialize this technology.”

“This new relationship with MACOM demonstrates HRL’s expertise at developing and proving technology concepts and then transitioning them into production,” said Rob Vasquez, President and Chief Executive Officer, HRL. “Our GaN-on-SiC process technologies were established over many years of diligent work, and we’re excited to now partner with MACOM to advance the work into high volume production.”

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense, and Data Center industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.macom.com.

About HRL Laboratories

HRL Laboratories, LLC, California (hrl.com) pioneers the next frontiers of physical and information science. Delivering transformative technologies in automotive, aerospace and defense, HRL advances the critical missions of its customers. As a private company owned jointly by Boeing and GM, HRL is a source of innovations that advance the state of the art in profound and far-reaching ways.

