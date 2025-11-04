Artelo Biosciences Announces Publication of Peer-Reviewed Article on Role of Fatty Acid Binding Proteins in Cancer

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, dermatological, or neurological conditions, announces the publication of a peer-reviewed article, “The Emerging Role of Fatty Acid Binding Protein 3 (FABP3) in Cancers”, in Drug Discovery Today. The publication’s lead author is Dr. George Warren, Principal Scientist at Artelo. This publication marks the third in a trilogy of reviews exploring the protumoral roles of FABP isoforms 3, 5, and 7 in cancer biology.

This publication underscores growing evidence that FABP3, similar to FABP5 and FABP7, plays a significant role in cancer progression across multiple tumor types. FABP3 promotes tumorigenic processes through mechanisms linked to lipid metabolism, hypoxia, and ferroptosis—pathways increasingly recognized as critical to cancer cell survival and proliferation. Importantly, both genetic and pharmacological inhibition of FABP3 demonstrated therapeutic benefits in preclinical cancer models.

“This review adds further depth to our understanding of how different FABP isoforms affect cancer,” said Dr. George Warren. “Consistent with our previous reviews on the role of FABP5 and FABP7 in cancer, FABP3 also shows oncogenic effects in a wide range of tumor types. This research highlights the dysregulation of lipid metabolism in cancer and represents a unique opportunity to target FABP isoforms dependent on cancer type.”

With this growing body of evidence, Artelo continues to expand its leadership in the FABP inhibitor space. The Company maintains a portfolio of selective, dual, and pan inhibitors targeting FABP3, FABP5, and FABP7, positioning itself to explore multiple therapeutic opportunities across oncology and other indications.

“Our continued investigation into FABPs demonstrates our commitment to advancing innovative therapeutics that address unmet medical needs,” said Gregory D. Gorgas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artelo. “As we progress our lead program, ART26.12, targeting FABP5 to treat pain, we also plan to advance the broader potential of our FABP inhibitor portfolio in other cancers and diseases associated with dysregulated lipid signaling.”

About Artelo Biosciences, Inc.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that modulate lipid-signaling pathways. Artelo is advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, anxiety, dermatologic conditions, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the Company applies leading-edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and X: @ArteloBio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the development and partnering potential of the Company’s portfolio of product candidates targeting FABP isoforms; the Company’s positioning in the FABP inhibitor space; the Company’s positioning to explore multiple therapeutic opportunities across oncology and other indications; the Company’s plans to advance the broader potential of its FABP inhibitor portfolio in other cancers and diseases associated with dysregulated lipid signaling; the Company’s product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management’s current beliefs and assumptions. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our ability to raise additional capital in the future. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

