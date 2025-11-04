Intumescent Coatings Market worth $1.44 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.1%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Intumescent Coatings Market is approximated to be USD 1.13 billion in 2024, and it is projected to reach USD 1.44 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.1%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Intumescent coatings are protective materials against fire, which are meant to protect structural materials like steel, wood, and concrete by forming a thick burnt material that insulates when subjected to high temperatures. This reaction postpones the heat transfer and preserves the integrity of the buildings and essential infrastructure. The intumescent coating market is moving toward an orientation of increased awareness of fire safety by construction companies, industries, and consumers, along with insurance incentives of rewarding the use of certified fire protection systems by reduced premiums and insurance coverage benefits. The other important motivational factor is enforcing stricter international fire-safety regulations and building codes, especially for high-rise buildings, oil and gas projects, and infrastructural projects in general, where the application of passive fire protection strategies is required. These laws urge the government and non-governmental stakeholders to embrace the use of intumescent coatings as an affordable safety measure. They are now positioned as a necessary component of sustainable and resilient infrastructure building worldwide.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=151067477

Browse in-depth TOC on “Intumescent Coatings Market”

265 - Market Data Tables

60 – Figures

257 - Pages

List of Key Players in Intumescent Coatings Market:

Sherwin-Williams (US) PPG (US) AkzoNobel (Netherlands) Jotun (Norway) Hempel A/S (Denmark) RPM International, Inc. (US) Sika (Switzerland) Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. (Japan) Etex (Belgium) Teknos (Finland)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Intumescent Coatings Market:

Drivers: Growth of packaging industry Restraint: Long, costly, certification and testing cycles Opportunity: Renovation and retrofitting of old buildings Challenge: High competition and pricing pressure

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=151067477

Key Findings of the Study:

By type, the intumescent thin-film coatings segment is estimated to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By application technique, the spray technique segment is set to account for the highest CAGR during forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The intumescent coatings market is segmented by type into Thin-film intumescent coatings (water-based and solvent-based) and thick-film intumescent coatings. Intumescent thin-film coating finds numerous applications in construction and architectural work, especially in steel buildings of commercial and residential buildings. These finishes come in water and solvent-based. Thin-film water-based applications are gaining more and more popularity because of lower VOC content, environmental regulations, and applicability to indoor use, whereas solvent-based applications are still applicable to some projects that need durability and require shorter drying periods because of challenging site conditions. The systems based on the thin film are preferred due to their capacity to offer efficient fire protection while preserving ornamental finishes that suit the architectural steel exposed. On the other hand, the intumescent coating is done in thick-film. It is mostly used in demanding industrial applications, such as in the oil & gas, petrochemicals, and energy plants, where greater levels of fire protection and longevity are needed. They create a stronger layer of char, are tough in severe conditions, and offer enduring protection to structural steel, vessels, and equipment. The balance between the thickness of the film and the thickness of the film is proportionate to various safety requirements in the infrastructure and heavy industries.

The intumescent coatings market is segmented by substrate into structural steel & cast iron, wood, and other substrates, which are based on the diverse fire protection requirements in industries. The largest application segment is structural steel & cast iron since these materials are common in commercial structures, industrial facilities, warehouses, and high-rise buildings. Steel is a strong material, but even at high temperatures, it gradually loses its structural strength. Therefore, an intumescent coating is essential in prolonging the load-carrying capacity during a fire breakout. Older buildings and other heritage buildings made of cast iron are also beneficiaries of such coatings to ensure that the modern fire safety standards are met, without the need to undermine their integrity. Another key substrate is wood, especially in residential and government buildings, and furniture. As engineered wood has increased applications in contemporary building projects, the demand for fire-resistant coating has grown to balance the sustainability objective and high fire-safety standards. Other substrates and containment include electrical cables, concrete, fiberglass, and plasterboards, in which intumescent coatings are used to add supplementary layers of protection in tunnels, marine surroundings, and energy infrastructure that are to be used in particular applications. That these coatings can be used on various substances is indicative of their increased effectiveness in addressing various safety standards worldwide.

Get Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=151067477

The intumescent coatings market is segmented by application technique into spray and brush & roller. Large-scale industrial and commercial projects primarily use spray application because it is efficient, fast, and capable of offering an even distribution to complicated geometries, including structural steel structures, pipelines, and ships of large dimensions. It has found extensive application in construction, oil & gas and power plants, where projects that are time sensitive require rapid installation without affecting fire protection performance. The self-laying capability of evenly coating surfaces in layers makes spraying an alternative to produce high fire-resistance ratings in extreme environments. The brush and roller are typically applied in smaller projects, as a touch-up application, or to an area that needs precision and applied thickness. This process can be used with wood, architectural steel, and other surfaces that require aesthetics and detailing. The brush and roller methods are also considered practical in restricted areas or even for repair or maintenance where a spray system might not be applicable. The flexibility of intumescent coatings to bulk infrastructure and to the highly intricate finishing tasks of a single project is shown in the balance between spray and brush & roller applications.

The intumescent coatings market is segmented by end-use industry into building & construction, industrial, aerospace, and others. The largest one is the building and construction, which has been influenced by the tighter fire safety requirements, high-rate urbanization, and increasing adoption of structural steel in high-rise and commercial buildings. Intumescent coatings on steel, wood, and concrete are used to improve fire resistance and comply with changing building codes, and therefore, they are essential in the modern urban infrastructure. Another significant market is the industrial sector, which consists of oil & gas, petrochemical, and power generation plants. In this case, intumescent coatings are vital in protecting structural steel, storage tanks, and equipment from high fire risks. This industry has prominent thick-film coatings, which are durable to extreme environmental conditions. Application of intumescent coatings in aircraft components, hangars, or supporting infrastructure in the aerospace industry ensures that fire-resistance levels and passenger safety standards are met to the highest levels. The others category comprises marine, automotive, and rail industries, where fire protection is gaining momentum. Collectively, the segments underscore the multi-purpose nature of the intumescent coating in meeting various safety requirements in the international business sector.

The intumescent coatings market is studied in five regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific (APAC) is the fastest-growing regional market, fueled by the high urbanization process, massive infrastructure operations, and robust industrialization processes in China, India, and Southeast Asia. This has driven the demand for fire protection solutions due to the region's dependency on structural steel in high-rise construction and the increasing use of engineered wood. Diversification of oil and gas, petrochemical, and power production is another key driver of demand, and hence APAC is the center of both thin and thick film intumescent coating. North America is a major market with strict fire safety laws, high construction, and high usage in the oil & gas industry. The US has a controlling demand in the region, especially for commercial and industrial developments that need certified fire protection. Europe is close on its heels with solid regulatory support, sustainability programs, and developed construction practices. The UK, Germany, and others are well known, where the demand is fueled by offshore oil and gas platforms and high-performance architecture projects. In South America, adoption is being driven by infrastructure modernization and industrial projects, and it is growing steadily but moderately, with Brazil and Argentina in the forefront. The Middle East & Africa have high potential, especially in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa, where massive energy, petrochemical, and commercial construction projects need to adhere to fire safety standards.

Browse Adjacent Markets Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

3D Printing Filament Market