SAB BIO to Present Data at the International Society for Pediatric and Adolescent Diabetes Annual Conference Showcasing Progress in the Development of SAB-142

MIAMI, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAb Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SABS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing human anti-thymocyte immunoglobulin (hATG) for type 1 diabetes (T1D) and other autoimmune diseases, today announced that four oral presentations and two poster presentations have been accepted for presentation at the 51st Annual Conference of the International Society for Pediatric and Adolescent Diabetes (ISPAD) being held November 5-8, 2025 in Montréal, Canada. Data highlights the progress of SAB BIO’s lead program, SAB-142, which is in development for delaying the progression of T1D in new onset Stage 3 patients.

Key data to be presented includes:

Data from the Phase 1 study showcasing the clinically validated, multi-specific mechanism of action with sustained immunomodulation of SAB-142.

Safety data from the Phase 1 trial of SAB-142 demonstrating a favorable safety profile, characterized as not causing serum sickness or anti-drug antibodies at target dose.

Details of the novel pharmacokinetic assay for measuring SAB-142.



“We are making significant progress with the development of SAB-142, and the data we are sharing at this year’s ISPAD annual conference adds to the supporting body of evidence for SAB-142 as a potential best-in-class therapy for the treatment of Stage 3 autoimmune type 1 diabetes,” said presenting author Christoph Bausch, Chief Operating Officer, SAB BIO.

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Specimen quality for multicenter clinical trials: comparing novel blood preservation methods to cryopreserved PBMC

Session: Oral Session II: Genes, cells and pathways | Presentation 12

Presenter: Eric Sandhurst, PhD, Director, Program Management, SAB BIO

Presentation Date & Time: Wednesday, November 5, 2025 | 4:38 – 4:46 p.m. ET

Location: Session Hall 3

Title: Profiling the Binding Specificities of SAB-142, a Fully Human Anti-Thymocyte Globulin, Against T Cell Surface Proteins

Session: Oral Session V: Treatment in diabetes | Presentation 42

Presenter: Diane Maher, PhD, Director, Program Management, SAB BIO

Presentation Date & Time: Friday, November 7, 2025 | 11:38 – 11:46 p.m. ET

Location: Session Hall 3

Title: Immunomodulation Without Sustained Lymphodepletion: SAB-142, a Fully Human Anti-Thymocyte Globulin

Session: Oral Session V: Treatment in diabetes | Presentation 43

Presenter: Stan Stoyanov, MD, Vice President, Clinical Development, SAB BIO

Presentation Date & Time: Friday, November 7, 2025 | 11:46 – 11:54 p.m. ET

Location: Session Hall 3

Title: Mechanism of Action of a Fully Human Anti-Thymocyte Globulin, SAB-142, for the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes

Session: Oral Session V: Treatment in diabetes | Presentation 44

Presenter: Christoph Bausch, PhD, Chief Operating Officer, SAB BIO

Presentation Date & Time: Friday, November 7, 2025 | 11:54 a.m. – 12:02 p.m. ET

Location: Session Hall 3

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Novel Pharmacokinetic (PK) Assay for Measuring SAB-142, a Fully Human Anti-Thymocyte Globulin

Session: Poster Corner 4: Novel Advances and Interventions; Diabetes in Developing Countries and Migrant Populations | Presentation 123

Presenter: Evan Gardner, Senior Manager, Clinical Bioanalysis, SAB BIO

Presentation Date & Time: Thursday, November 6, 2025 | 3:15 – 4:15 p.m. ET

Location: Exhibition & Poster Area

Title: Safety Profile of SAB-142: a Fully Human Anti-Thymocyte Globulin

Session: Poster Corner 2: New insulins; Adjunctive Therapies; Other Pharmacologic Agents; Novel Advances and Interventions

Presenter: Stan Stoyanov, MD, Vice President, Clinical Development, SAB BIO

Presentation Date & Time: Friday, November 7, 2025 | 3:15 – 4:15 p.m. ET

Location: Exhibition & Poster Area

About SAB-142

SAB-142 is a potentially disease-modifying, re-dosable immunotherapy in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune type 1 diabetes (T1D). SAB-142 is a multi-specific, fully human anti-thymocyte globulin (hATG) with a mechanism of action analogous to that of rabbit ATG (rATG). rATG has demonstrated in multiple clinical trials the ability to slow disease progression in patients with new or recent onset of Stage 3 T1D. SAB-142, like rATG, directly targets multiple immune cells involved in destroying pancreatic beta cells, including modulation of “bad acting” T-lymphocytes like Cytotoxic T-cells. By stopping immune cells from attacking beta cells, this treatment has the potential to preserve insulin-producing beta cells.

About SAB BIO

SAB BIO is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing multi-specific, high-potency, human immunoglobulin G (hIgG) to treat and prevent immune and autoimmune disorders. The Company’s lead asset, SAB-142, targets autoimmune T1D with a disease-modifying therapeutic approach that aims to change the T1D treatment paradigm by delaying onset and potentially preventing disease progression of Stage 3 T1D patients. Using advanced genetic engineering and antibody science, SAB BIO developed a proprietary platform which holds the potential to generate additional novel therapeutic candidates utilizing the human immune response, without the need for human donors or convalescent plasma. SAB BIO has optimized genetic engineering in the development of transchromosomic cattle, or Tc Bovine, to produce hIgG. SAB BIO’s drug development production system is able to generate a diverse repertoire of specifically targeted, high-potency, hIgGs that can address a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases. For more information, visit www.sab.bio.

