Mama’s Creations Invited to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today announced that management was invited to participate in three prominent investor conferences in November/December 2025: the 16th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference, the Stephens NASH25 Conference, and the 14th Annual ROTH Deer Valley Event.

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of Mama’s Creations, is scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the duration of each event, as follows:

16th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Location: New York, NY

Format: 1x1s Meetings Only

Stephens NASH25 Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Location: Nashville, TN

Format: 1x1s Meetings Only

14th Annual ROTH Deer Valley Event

Date: Thursday, December 11

Location: Deer Valley, UT

Format: 1x1s Meetings Only

Adam L. Michaels commented: “As we move into year-end, I am eager to discuss how our recent acquisition of Crown 1 Enterprises has set the stage for the next phase of profitable growth. We added approximately $56 million in profitable revenue, premium customers, and expanded production capabilities just 10 miles from our Farmingdale facility – positioning us to realize meaningful synergies, operational improvements and cross-selling opportunities over the coming quarters.

“With integration already underway, this acquisition accelerates our journey toward becoming the next $1 billion deli solutions platform by 2030. I look forward to meeting with investors to share how we’re executing against our long-term vision and building an increasingly resilient, scalable, and differentiated platform in the prepared foods space.”

Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact MZ Group at MAMA@mzgroup.us.

About Mama’s Creations, Inc.

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 12,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from MamaMancini’s rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit https://mamascreations.com.

