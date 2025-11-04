StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage Expand Third Party Management Portfolio with Three New Facilities in Q3 2025

COLUMBIA, Mo., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Q3 2025, StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage continued the steady growth of their Third Party Management portfolio with the addition of three new facilities across Iowa, Indiana, and New Jersey. This strategic expansion adds more than 244,000 net rentable square feet and over 2,200 storage units to the portfolio, underscoring the brands’ ongoing leadership in third party management services within the self storage industry.

Continued Growth Across Key Markets

The new facilities include two StorageMart locations in Des Moines, IA, and Merrillville, IN, as well as one Manhattan Mini Storage location in Totowa, NJ.

“Our Third Party Management program continues to attract new partners thanks to our proven operational systems, advanced marketing tools, and customer-first approach,” said Herby Bowman, Vice President of StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage Third Party Management. “Each new facility represents another opportunity to deliver results for owners and a better storage experience for customers.”

All three facilities are now operating under either the StorageMart or Manhattan Mini Storage brand, depending on regional alignment.

Third Party Management – StorageMart

Des Moines, IA

Onboarded: July 2025

Net Rentable Square Feet: 71,764

Number of Units: 776 (all climate controlled)

This is the 26th StorageMart location in the Des Moines MSA.

Merrillville, IN

Onboarded: September 2025

Net Rentable Square Feet: 82,825

Number of Units: 533 (mix of standard and climate controlled)

This newly built facility is the 7th StorageMart location in the state of Indiana.

____________________________________________________________________________________

Third Party Management – Manhattan Mini Storage

Totowa, NJ

Onboarded: July 2025

Net Rentable Square Feet: 90,215

Number of Units: 935 (all interior climate controlled)

This newly built facility is the 8th Manhattan Mini Storage location in the state of New Jersey.

____________________________________________________________________________________

Combined Totals for Third Party Management – Q3 2025

Combined additions for Q3 2025:

2,244 storage units

244,804 net rentable square feet

About StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage Third Party Management: StorageMart Third Party Management is a premier self storage property management service designed for property owners and investors. Backed by StorageMart's extensive portfolio of over $8 billion in assets, 24 million square feet of storage space, and 215,000 storage units worldwide, the third party management services are the reliable partner you can count on.

