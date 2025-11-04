NatureServe Expands Its Legacy with the Launch of InSite by NatureServe, a Next-Generation Biodiversity Tool

Arlington, VA, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NatureServe—the authoritative source for biodiversity data throughout North America—today announced the launch of InSite by NatureServe, a powerful new tool that provides instant insight into the biodiversity opportunities and risks of any location in the contiguous United States.

As global conversations about a nature-positive future push businesses and governments to move from commitment to action, InSite by NatureServe provides the data foundation to make that possible. By simply drawing on a map or uploading a site boundary, users receive feedback on how valuable an area is for nature, with nationally consistent, science-based information on species, ecosystems, and landscape condition. The platform enables users to integrate biodiversity into planning, reporting, and investment processes, with detailed sub-metrics adding context to guide smart choices. By connecting users directly to authoritative local data sources, the tool also helps turn national-level information into actionable, on-the-ground strategies.

“Built on 50 years of trusted science and comprehensive data, InSite by NatureServe gives users the clarity and confidence to screen for nature risks and values in land-use planning, conservation, and nature-positive initiatives,” said Dr. Anne Bowser, NatureServe CEO. “InSite is a cost-effective, first step to analyze the risks and opportunities at any site nationwide, empowering smarter assessments and better investments backed by science.”

Users receive a report that includes:

High-level scores for overall biodiversity value, species extinction risk, priority ecosystem extent, and landscape condition, showing how the site compares to others in the state or nation.

A list of federally protected and other imperiled species in the vicinity of the site, with conservation status and habitat details.

Actionable recommendations tailored to the site’s unique results.

Supporting documentation to aid in early-stage planning and environmental disclosures.

Direct links to deeper data and local expertise from NatureServe’s nationwide network of state partners, empowering users to take the next step for site-specific planning, permitting, or compliance.

Whether purchased individually, in cost-saving packages of 5 or 10 reports, or through an annual subscription, InSite by NatureServe gives stakeholders multiple ways to access biodiversity intelligence and allows them to use the report in a variety of ways:

Screen for Biodiversity Risk: Flag areas with high potential impacts for at-risk species and ecosystems early in planning.

Flag areas with high potential impacts for at-risk species and ecosystems early in planning. Dive Deeper: Access linked resources with finer-scale information as projects advance.

Access linked resources with finer-scale information as projects advance. Assess Supply Chain Impacts: Evaluate sourcing areas to identify biodiversity risks in the supply chain.

Evaluate sourcing areas to identify biodiversity risks in the supply chain. Align with Sustainability Frameworks: Report on the state of nature with metrics aligned to the Nature Positive Initiative and Taskforce for Nature-Related Financial Disclosures, and access data that supports compliance with sustainable forestry standards.

Report on the state of nature with metrics aligned to the Nature Positive Initiative and Taskforce for Nature-Related Financial Disclosures, and access data that supports compliance with sustainable forestry standards. Prioritize Conservation Investments: Identify high-value sites for biodiversity protection and communicate value to funders and partners.

“InSite by NatureServe provides instant, high-level assessments grounded in expert-backed biodiversity data from across the U.S.,” said Joshua Daskin, NatureServe Chief Scientist. “The tool helps companies and landowners use science to make smarter choices that balance human needs with protecting nature.”

NatureServe extends gratitude to its technology partners— Esri and AWS—and to GeoMarvel for their collaboration in developing InSite. This innovation was made possible by the foundational data and expertise of the NatureServe Network, whose members power the nation’s most authoritative source of biodiversity data on at-risk species and ecosystems.

For more information or to access InSite, visit insite.natureserve.org.

About NatureServe:

For 50 years, NatureServe has been the authoritative source for biodiversity data throughout North America. To protect threatened biodiversity, NatureServe works with over 60 organizations and 1,000+ conservation scientists in the U.S. and Canada to collect, analyze, and deliver standardized biodiversity information, providing comprehensive spatial data to meet both regulatory and conservation needs. NatureServe and its network partners develop and manage data for over 100,000 species and ecosystems, answering fundamental questions about what exists, where it is found, and how it is doing. Visit www.natureserve.org to learn more.

