Modelo® Unveils Limited-Edition Modelo® Noche Especial, a Holiday Beer Celebrating the Spirit of Noche Buena

CHICAGO, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modelo®, the beer that has long celebrated Hispanic culture and its Mexican roots, is proud to unveil Modelo® Noche Especial, a limited-edition amber lager inspired by the cherished holiday of Noche Buena, a late-December celebration embraced by millions across the U.S. Hispanic community.

Celebrated on December 24, Noche Buena is a vibrant tradition that brings families together for a festive evening filled with food, drinks, music and connection. Inspired by the spirit of togetherness, Modelo Noche Especial is a premium seasonal brew that features a toasted, caramel malt flavor and aromatic profile at 5.7% ABV, offering an elevated twist on traditional holiday ales.

“The Modelo brand continues to innovate by staying true to its heritage and embracing the traditions that matter most to the community,” said Logan Jensen, Vice President Brand Marketing, Modelo. “Modelo Noche Especial is more than a beer; it’s a flavorful way to celebrate the season authentically.”

Modelo Noche Especial arrives at a time when consumers are increasingly seeking limited-edition, culturally relevant offerings. According to the Brewers Association, seasonal and holiday beers consistently rank among the top-selling craft categories, driven by demand for unique, celebratory flavors1. As the U.S. Hispanic population continues to grow, so does the desire for products that reflect and honor cultural identity, making Modelo Noche Especial a timely and meaningful launch.

Brewed exclusively in Mexico as part of the Casa Modelo brand family and imported and marketed in the U.S. by Constellation Brands, Modelo Noche Especial continues the brand’s commitment to authenticity and cultural heritage. This holiday season, Modelo invites everyone to raise a glass to tradition, togetherness, and the good night— Noche Buena. The amber lager is available at national retailers in 12 oz six-pack bottles while supplies last.

About Modelo

Born in 1925 in the small town of Tacuba, Mexico, Modelo has been bringing distinctive high-quality beer to those with the Fighting Spirit ever since, including Modelo Especial®, Modelo Negra®, Modelo Oro, and a flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas and Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas.

Modelo Especial is a golden, full-flavored pilsner-style lager with a clean, crisp finish and is the #1 beer in the U.S. in dollar sales. The Casa Modelo brand family is exclusively brewed in Mexico and imported and marketed for the U.S. by Constellation Brands.

1Brewers Association: https://www.brewersassociation.org/selling-your-beer/managing-seasonal-craft-beer-items/

