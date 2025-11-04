Leading Brands Including Nike, The North Face and More Honor U.S. Military Communities this Veterans Day with Exclusive Discounts Verified by SheerID

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SheerID, the leading provider for engaging and verifying high-value audiences, is working with more than 140 top brands including Nike, The North Face, Sleep Number, and Bass Pro Shops to provide exclusive offers to active-duty service members, veterans, and reservists this Veterans Day. These offers are designed to show appreciation for the sacrifices of military families and to provide meaningful value long after their time in uniform.
“Veterans Day is a time to reflect on the extraordinary sacrifices made by those who have served our nation,” said Rebecca Grimes, Chief Revenue Officer at SheerID. “We’re proud to help brands deliver meaningful recognition, and to make sure those exclusive offers reach the military service members, veterans, and families who have given so much.”
By verifying eligibility through SheerID’s Audience Network, members of the military can instantly unlock special discounts across hundreds of participating brands. This seamless, in-brand process ensures that only verified service members receive access, giving companies confidence in their programs while delivering a secure, frictionless way for veterans and their families to enjoy exclusive benefits.
These special offers include:
Apparel + Shoes
Alpha Industries: 15% Off for Military
American Giant: 20% Off for Military
ARIAT: 10% Off for Military Members
Champs Sports: 10% Military Discount at Champs
Charles & Colvard: Save 20% on Jewelry
Dr. Scholl's Shoes: 15% Off for Military
Eastbay: 10% Military Discount
Florence Marine X: Students, Teachers, Military, Medical Professionals & First Responders Save 25%
Foot Locker: 10% Discount on Shoes and Apparel Online and Store Purchases10% Discount on Shoes and Apparel
Gerber Gear: Exclusive Offers for Military and First Responders
Grown Brilliance: Our Most Cherished Professionals Save 10% on All Jewelry
Helzberg Diamonds: Discounted Jewelry for Students, Military, and First Responders
JanSport: 15% Discount for Heroes
Kids Foot Locker: 10% Military Discount
La Joya: Military Personnel Save on Diamond Jewelry
UGG: Community Heroes Save 10%
Madewell: 15% Off for Community Heroes
VIVAIA: Exclusive 20% Off for Military
Bulwark: Exclusive Savings for Military, Students, and Teachers
Red Kap: Military Members Get 20% Off
Helly Hansen (US): 25% Off for Military
Helly Hansen (Canada): 25% Off for Canadian Military
Leatherman: Community Heroes Get 30% Off
The North Face: 10% Off for Military
Bass Pro Shops: 10% Military Discount on Outdoor Gear; 5% on Firearms & Ammo
Circus by Sam Edelman: 15% Off for Military
Dockers: 15% Discount for Military
Franco Sarto: 15% Off for Military
Industrie Clothing: 15% Off for Students, Military, First Responders & Medical Professionals
J.Crew Factory: Military Discount Increase for Veterans Day (11/11 - 11/15)
Lifestride: 15% Off for Military
Naturalizer: 15% Off for Military
Sam Edelman: Exclusive Discount for Military
NO BULL: Exclusive Discount for Military
Allen Edmonds: 15% Off for Military
Boden: Limited Time 20% Discount for All Heroes
Bonobos: 20% OFF: Students, Teachers, Military, First Responders & Medical Professionals
Converse: 10% Off for Military
Dickies: 10% Off for Military
Famous Footwear: 10% Off for Military Online and in Store, Combinable with Other Offers (11/6 - 11/11)
Karen Kane: 20% Discount for Military
Levi's: Military, Medical Professionals & First Responders Save 15%
Nike: 10% Off for Students, First Responders, Military, Teachers and Medical Professionals
Rothy’s: 20% Off for Military
Rykä: Exclusive Discount Program for Military
True Classic: 20% Off for Military
Vineyard Vines: 15% Military Discount
Jans: 15% Off Outdoor Equipment for Military
Triple F.A.T. Goose: Exclusive Offer for Military
L.L.Bean: 10% Military Discount
Timberland: Military Receives 10% Off Order
ASICS: Special Savings for Community Heroes
Burton Snowboards: Military Personnel and Veterans get 20% off select items
Therafit: Military Receives 20% Off Discount
Health + Beauty
Bioionic: 30% Off for Students, Medical, First Responders, Teachers, and Military
Clé de Peau Beauté: Exclusive 10% Off For Military Members
Clinique: Military Members Get 20% Off
CorePower Yoga: Eligible Groups Get 20% Off All Access Membership & Class Packs
Drunk Elephant: Military Members Get 15% Off
Hydragun: Exclusive 15% Discount for Military & First Responders on select products
Lovehoney: Military Members: Get 20% Off
MAC Cosmetics: Verified Community Members Get 15% Off
NARS Cosmetics: 15% Off for Military Personnel
Nine27 Athletics: Military Receive 40% Off
Novex Biotech: American Heroes Save on Products
Shiseido: Military Receive 15% Off
Tarte Cosmetics: Military Get 40% Off
The Sculpt Society: Military Received 30% Off
Pvolve: Military Eligible for 20% Off
Lifestyle
Ashley Furniture: Veterans & Active Military Receive 5% Off!
AutoMeter: 15% Off for Military and First Responders
Awara: Savings on Mattresses for Heroes
COBB Tuning: COBB Tuning: 15% Military Discount
Coral & Tusk: 20% off for Teachers, First Responders, Military, and Medical Professionals
Costco: New Membership Promotion for Military
DreamCloud: Get Discount On Mattresses for the Military
Evenflo: Community Heroes Save on Baby Gear
FlexiSpot: Military Get $30 Off Flexispot Ergonomic Furniture
Frigidaire: Military Members Save 10% on Home Appliances
Gelpro: 25% Discount on Comfort Mats
Holt's Cigar: 10% Military and First Responder Discount
KitchenAid: Military and Healthcare Worker Discount
Lovesac: Comfort for Heroes
Maxi-Cosi: Up to 25% off Maxi-Cosi for military, teachers, 1st responders, and healthcare professionals
Maytag: Military, Healthcare Worker, First Responder, Teacher and Student Discounts at Maytag
Michaels: Exclusive Military Discount
MorningStar, Inc.: Active Duty and Veterans Save on Morningstar Investor
Musician's Friend: 10% Military Discount
Nectar: Military Get Discount On Mattresses
OXO: Exclusive 20% Off for Military
Petmate: Offers a 20% Discount
PinMart Inc.: 20% Off Next Order
PODS: Receive 10% Off
Purple: Save 5% on Mattresses for Military
Renewal by Andersen: Exclusive Offer for Military
Safety 1st: Exclusive Discount to Community Heroes
Sleep Number: 5% off for Military
Sticker Mule: $25 Credit for Military Members
The Linz Shop: Military Heroes Save 20% on ALL Orders, First Responders save 20% on ALL Orders
Whirlpool: Discount for Military, Healthcare Workers, and Teachers
Outdoor Gear
Airstream: First Responder and Military Discount
Dunlop Sports: Military Discount of 15% off qualifying full-priced Srixon and Cleveland Golf Products
Flashlight Freak: Military Personnel Save 10% on the Best Tactical LED Flashlights
Hydro Flask: Save 20% on Hydro Flask Products for Military
Jackery: 5% stackable discount for medical professionals, first responders, military members, and teachers
LiTime: 5% Military Discount on LiFePO4 Batteries
Osprey: Exclusive 20% Discount
Rollick: Special Program for Military
SpecOps Tools: Exclusive offer for Military
SSA by Nosler: 10% Discount to Military Members
Thule: Exclusive 20% Discount for Military
Technology, Subscriptions + Streaming
3ds Services: Military Get 15% Off All Orders
AT&T: Community Heroes Save on Phone Plans
Back Market: Military, Vets, and Their Families Get 10% Off
Codecademy: Military and Veterans Save 50% on Annual Plans
Curvd Earplugs: Military Members Get 20% Off All Orders
Direct Energy: Military Save on Home Services
DISHForMyRV: DISHForMyRV: $40 Military Discount
Fox News Media: All Military and Veterans Get Their First Year FREE
Pandora: Exclusive Military Discount
Paramount+: 50% Off Any Plan for Life
Peacock: Save on Peacock for Servicemembers and Veterans
SiriusXM: Military Save 25%
STAHLS': Special Offer for Military
The Word Among Us: Exclusive Military Offer
T-Mobile: Military & First Responders Save 40% On Family Lines
UScellular: Provides Exclusive Discounts to Military
Travel + Entertainment
Beaches Resorts: Military and First Responders Save
CheapCaribbean: $150 Off for Heroes
Copper Mountain Resort: Discounted Ski Passes for Military
Holland America Line: Receive $100 Onboard Credit
Military Tee Times: Exclusive Deals off Golf for Military
Monarch Mountain: Students and Military Ski for Less
Princess Cruises: Military Get Up to $250 to Spend Onboard
Sandals Resorts: 10% Off for Military
