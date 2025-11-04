Leading Brands Including Nike, The North Face and More Honor U.S. Military Communities this Veterans Day with Exclusive Discounts Verified by SheerID

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SheerID, the leading provider for engaging and verifying high-value audiences, is working with more than 140 top brands including Nike, The North Face, Sleep Number, and Bass Pro Shops to provide exclusive offers to active-duty service members, veterans, and reservists this Veterans Day. These offers are designed to show appreciation for the sacrifices of military families and to provide meaningful value long after their time in uniform.

“Veterans Day is a time to reflect on the extraordinary sacrifices made by those who have served our nation,” said Rebecca Grimes, Chief Revenue Officer at SheerID. “We’re proud to help brands deliver meaningful recognition, and to make sure those exclusive offers reach the military service members, veterans, and families who have given so much.”

By verifying eligibility through SheerID’s Audience Network, members of the military can instantly unlock special discounts across hundreds of participating brands. This seamless, in-brand process ensures that only verified service members receive access, giving companies confidence in their programs while delivering a secure, frictionless way for veterans and their families to enjoy exclusive benefits.

These special offers include:

Apparel + Shoes

Alpha Industries: 15% Off for Military

American Giant: 20% Off for Military

ARIAT: 10% Off for Military Members

Champs Sports: 10% Military Discount at Champs

Charles & Colvard: Save 20% on Jewelry

Dr. Scholl's Shoes: 15% Off for Military

Eastbay: 10% Military Discount

Florence Marine X: Students, Teachers, Military, Medical Professionals & First Responders Save 25%

Foot Locker: 10% Discount on Shoes and Apparel Online and Store Purchases10% Discount on Shoes and Apparel

Gerber Gear: Exclusive Offers for Military and First Responders

Grown Brilliance: Our Most Cherished Professionals Save 10% on All Jewelry

Helzberg Diamonds: Discounted Jewelry for Students, Military, and First Responders

JanSport: 15% Discount for Heroes

Kids Foot Locker: 10% Military Discount

La Joya: Military Personnel Save on Diamond Jewelry

UGG: Community Heroes Save 10%

Madewell: 15% Off for Community Heroes

VIVAIA: Exclusive 20% Off for Military

Bulwark: Exclusive Savings for Military, Students, and Teachers

Red Kap: Military Members Get 20% Off

Helly Hansen (US): 25% Off for Military

Helly Hansen (Canada): 25% Off for Canadian Military

Leatherman: Community Heroes Get 30% Off

The North Face: 10% Off for Military

Bass Pro Shops: 10% Military Discount on Outdoor Gear; 5% on Firearms & Ammo

Circus by Sam Edelman: 15% Off for Military

Dockers: 15% Discount for Military

Franco Sarto: 15% Off for Military

Industrie Clothing: 15% Off for Students, Military, First Responders & Medical Professionals

J.Crew Factory: Military Discount Increase for Veterans Day (11/11 - 11/15)

Lifestride: 15% Off for Military

Naturalizer: 15% Off for Military

Sam Edelman: Exclusive Discount for Military

NO BULL: Exclusive Discount for Military

Allen Edmonds: 15% Off for Military

Boden: Limited Time 20% Discount for All Heroes

Bonobos: 20% OFF: Students, Teachers, Military, First Responders & Medical Professionals

Converse: 10% Off for Military

Dickies: 10% Off for Military

Famous Footwear: 10% Off for Military Online and in Store, Combinable with Other Offers (11/6 - 11/11)

Karen Kane: 20% Discount for Military

Levi's: Military, Medical Professionals & First Responders Save 15%

Nike: 10% Off for Students, First Responders, Military, Teachers and Medical Professionals

Rothy’s: 20% Off for Military

Rykä: Exclusive Discount Program for Military

True Classic: 20% Off for Military

Vineyard Vines: 15% Military Discount

Jans: 15% Off Outdoor Equipment for Military

Triple F.A.T. Goose: Exclusive Offer for Military

L.L.Bean: 10% Military Discount

Timberland: Military Receives 10% Off Order

ASICS: Special Savings for Community Heroes

Burton Snowboards: Military Personnel and Veterans get 20% off select items

Therafit: Military Receives 20% Off Discount

Health + Beauty

Bioionic: 30% Off for Students, Medical, First Responders, Teachers, and Military



Clé de Peau Beauté: Exclusive 10% Off For Military Members

Clinique: Military Members Get 20% Off

CorePower Yoga: Eligible Groups Get 20% Off All Access Membership & Class Packs

Drunk Elephant: Military Members Get 15% Off

Hydragun: Exclusive 15% Discount for Military & First Responders on select products

Lovehoney: Military Members: Get 20% Off

MAC Cosmetics: Verified Community Members Get 15% Off

NARS Cosmetics: 15% Off for Military Personnel

Nine27 Athletics: Military Receive 40% Off

Novex Biotech: American Heroes Save on Products

Shiseido: Military Receive 15% Off

Tarte Cosmetics: Military Get 40% Off

The Sculpt Society: Military Received 30% Off

Pvolve: Military Eligible for 20% Off

Lifestyle

Ashley Furniture: Veterans & Active Military Receive 5% Off!

AutoMeter: 15% Off for Military and First Responders

Awara: Savings on Mattresses for Heroes

COBB Tuning: COBB Tuning: 15% Military Discount

Coral & Tusk: 20% off for Teachers, First Responders, Military, and Medical Professionals

Costco: New Membership Promotion for Military

DreamCloud: Get Discount On Mattresses for the Military

Evenflo: Community Heroes Save on Baby Gear

FlexiSpot: Military Get $30 Off Flexispot Ergonomic Furniture

Frigidaire: Military Members Save 10% on Home Appliances

Gelpro: 25% Discount on Comfort Mats

Holt's Cigar: 10% Military and First Responder Discount

KitchenAid: Military and Healthcare Worker Discount

Lovesac: Comfort for Heroes

Maxi-Cosi: Up to 25% off Maxi-Cosi for military, teachers, 1st responders, and healthcare professionals

Maytag: Military, Healthcare Worker, First Responder, Teacher and Student Discounts at Maytag

Michaels: Exclusive Military Discount

MorningStar, Inc.: Active Duty and Veterans Save on Morningstar Investor

Musician's Friend: 10% Military Discount

Nectar: Military Get Discount On Mattresses

OXO: Exclusive 20% Off for Military

Petmate: Offers a 20% Discount

PinMart Inc.: 20% Off Next Order

PODS: Receive 10% Off

Purple: Save 5% on Mattresses for Military

Renewal by Andersen: Exclusive Offer for Military

Safety 1st: Exclusive Discount to Community Heroes

Sleep Number: 5% off for Military

Sticker Mule: $25 Credit for Military Members

The Linz Shop: Military Heroes Save 20% on ALL Orders, First Responders save 20% on ALL Orders

Whirlpool: Discount for Military, Healthcare Workers, and Teachers

WM: Exclusive Military Offer

Outdoor Gear

Airstream: First Responder and Military Discount

Dunlop Sports: Military Discount of 15% off qualifying full-priced Srixon and Cleveland Golf Products

Flashlight Freak: Military Personnel Save 10% on the Best Tactical LED Flashlights

Hydro Flask: Save 20% on Hydro Flask Products for Military

Jackery: 5% stackable discount for medical professionals, first responders, military members, and teachers

LiTime: 5% Military Discount on LiFePO4 Batteries

Osprey: Exclusive 20% Discount

Rollick: Special Program for Military

SpecOps Tools: Exclusive offer for Military

SSA by Nosler: 10% Discount to Military Members

Thule: Exclusive 20% Discount for Military

Technology, Subscriptions + Streaming

3ds Services: Military Get 15% Off All Orders

AT&T: Community Heroes Save on Phone Plans

Back Market: Military, Vets, and Their Families Get 10% Off

Codecademy: Military and Veterans Save 50% on Annual Plans

Curvd Earplugs: Military Members Get 20% Off All Orders

Direct Energy: Military Save on Home Services

DISHForMyRV: DISHForMyRV: $40 Military Discount

Fox News Media: All Military and Veterans Get Their First Year FREE

Pandora: Exclusive Military Discount

Paramount+: 50% Off Any Plan for Life

Peacock: Save on Peacock for Servicemembers and Veterans

SiriusXM: Military Save 25%

STAHLS': Special Offer for Military

The Word Among Us: Exclusive Military Offer

T-Mobile: Military & First Responders Save 40% On Family Lines

UScellular: Provides Exclusive Discounts to Military

Travel + Entertainment

Beaches Resorts: Military and First Responders Save

CheapCaribbean: $150 Off for Heroes

Copper Mountain Resort: Discounted Ski Passes for Military

Holland America Line: Receive $100 Onboard Credit

Military Tee Times: Exclusive Deals off Golf for Military

Monarch Mountain: Students and Military Ski for Less

Princess Cruises: Military Get Up to $250 to Spend Onboard

Sandals Resorts: 10% Off for Military

About SheerID

SheerID is trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands–including Amazon, Spotify, T-Mobile, and The Home Depot–to enable exceptional experiences by engaging the right customers, limiting offer abuse, and fueling precision-driven outreach to propel revenue and loyalty. SheerID’s Audience Data Platform instantly verifies high-value audiences and appends the permissioned consumer attributes to 400+ martech and adtech platforms. The Audience, Alliance, and Affinity Networks allow brands to engage verified audiences using 200k+ authoritative data sources, their own data sources, and cross-promotion via aligned companies, respectively.

Founded in 2011, SheerID is ISO and SOC 2 Type 2 Certified and does not sell or rent verified customer data. SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners. For more information, please visit SheerID.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

