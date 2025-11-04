Exterro Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro, the leading provider of Data Risk Management software, today announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

Exterro’s Data Risk Management platform empowers organizations to identify, understand, and manage their data wherever it resides—helping legal, privacy, compliance, and digital forensics teams reduce risk, accelerate investigations, and ensure regulatory compliance. With its availability as part of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, enterprise customers now have easier access to the Exterro platform to help transform workflows such as:

legal hold management

document review

internal investigations

data mapping and categorization

incident response



The Exterro solution enables enterprises to orchestrate and automate workflows by leveraging responsible AI and its Exterro Intelligence to accelerate insights and achieve measurable savings in both time and cost.

“By joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, we’re expanding customers’ access to our AI-powered, enterprise-scale data risk management platform, which includes our eDiscovery and document review to data privacy, security, governance and digital forensics solutions,” said Bruce Holbert, Senior Director, Channel Sales at Exterro. “Working with AWS aligns with our commitment to build strategic collaborations that make it easier for customers to manage and secure their data wherever it resides.”

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides Exterro with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and its partners.

AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry’s highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. Exterro participated in a thorough architectural and security review to ensure the quality and design of its solutions. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes Exterro customers have achieved across industry verticals.

Exterro’s solutions are available globally. To learn more, visit here .

About Exterro

Exterro empowers organizations to manage data risks with a complete platform for e-discovery, data privacy, cybersecurity and governance, and digital forensics. Unlike any other software provider, Exterro makes it easy for organizations to understand their data and take swift action. Exterro's AI-driven solutions provide accurate, actionable insights, enabling businesses to ensure compliance, reduce risks, and streamline operations while lowering costs. With Exterro, organizations gain the clarity and confidence needed to address their most critical data challenges. For more information, visit www.exterro.com

