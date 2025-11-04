Executive coach Michael King fuses art and strategy in 'Through The Haze' leadership film

Omaha, Nebraska, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael King, an executive coach and founder of Teams.Coach, today announced the launch of “Through The Haze,” a cinematic leadership film and music single. The project is designed to help executives and high-performing leaders navigate disruption and find clarity in the midst of professional chaos.





The film, which blends artistic storytelling with practical leadership principles, is a direct reflection of King’s personal journey of rebuilding his life and career from the ashes after a difficult exit from full-time ministry. "Through The Haze" tackles the "static" and "fog" nearly all leaders experience when they feel disconnected from their purpose.

“For years, it hurt too much to even look at my guitars. I thought that part of my life was over,” said Michael King, founder of Teams.Coach. “Including music again in my creative leadership work feels full circle. This isn’t just personal; it’s purpose. On the other side of the haze, you find vision, but more importantly, you find yourself.”

A New Framework for Creative Leadership

"Through The Haze" moves beyond traditional leadership training by focusing on what King calls "Creative Leadership Engineering". The music and accompanying resources address core themes for modern leaders:

Finding Clarity in Chaos: Helping leaders distinguish between their "calling" and the "chaos" of corporate demands.

Identity-Driven Leadership: Based on the idea that the best leaders start with who they are , not just what they do .

, not just . Redemption as Strategy: Using personal and professional failure as a tool for building resilience and leading with authenticity.

Crafting The Path Forward

The "Through The Haze" film and single are now available across streaming platforms and are being integrated into King's keynote speaking and executive coaching programs. Enjoy "Through The Haze" exclusive access and other videos here.

For more information on the project, visit michaelkingjr.com

About Michael King

Michael King is an executive coach, keynote speaker, and creative leader who helps executives find clarity and rebuild with purpose. After a difficult career transition that led him from full-time ministry to a top-performing car salesman, he founded Teams.coach to help others navigate their own 'haze'. He blends practical strategy with cinematic storytelling and music, drawing on his personal story of redemption to help leaders build by design, not default.

About Teams.Coach

Teams.Coach helps leaders and teams build by design, not by default. Founded by Michael King, the organization equips people to lead with clarity, courage, and conviction through executive coaching, team optimization, and transformative leadership experiences. By aligning identity, vision, structure, and strategy, Teams.Coach helps organizations break records without breaking themselves.