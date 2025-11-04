North Bay Resources Announces Assay of 6.62 Ounces per Ton Gold, Fran Gold Project, British Columbia

BISHOP, Calif., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Bay Resources, Inc. (the “Company” or “North Bay”) (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce a weighted average of 3.38 ounces per ton gold from the maiden ore shipment at Fran Gold Project, British Columbia. The result now includes an assay of 6.62 ounces per ton gold. As previously announced (see Press Release October 27, 2025) this sample (25FRTB-5) reached the limit of detection and was re-assayed using ALS Global method Au-GRA21. Four samples of ~5lbs each were taken from alternating supersacks, as part of a test shipment of ore from the near surface massive sulphide zone:

Sample number Weight lbs. Weight kg. Au Ounces per Ton Au Grams per Tonne 25FRTB-1 4.4 2.0 0.41 14.0 25FRTB-4 7.8 3.5 2.64 90.5 25FRTB-5 7.5 3.4 6.62 227 25FRTB-6 5.0 2.3 2.30 78.7



Initial assays were completed by ALS Global, North Vancouver, BC using fire assay method Au-AA25 – Multi-element analysis, inclusive of Ag and Cu assays, are pending.





Picture 1. High Grade Ore at Fran Gold Project, British Columbia

Bishop Gold Mill

Delivery of the gold ore shipment by tractor trailer of 10 super sacks (22,597 lbs. net dry weight), to the Company’s 96 ton per day Bishop Gold Mill is expected at noon today. The ore will be processed to produce a concentrate for delivery to the Company’s refinery partner Reno, Nevada.

Fran Gold Project

The Fran Property is underlain by Takla Group sedimentary and volcaniclastic rocks intruded by dykes and small stocks of monzonite, monzodiorite and diorite. Previous work, including 55,000 ft. (18,000m) of diamond drilling, has outlined gold-bearing structures featuring broad zones of gold mineralization. In addition to the high grade massive sulphides zone now under development. Fran Gold contains an (non-independent) estimated resource as follows (see Press Release May 13, 2025:

Bullion Alley - Main Zone Mass

(tonnes) Average

(g/t) Total

(grams) Total

(tr. ounces) 20,035,146 0.50 10,051,730 323,170





Bullion Alley - Main Zone + East Extension Mass

(tonnes) Average

(g/t) Total

(grams) Total

(tr. ounces) 43,797,234 0.34 14,743,070 474,001



The East Zone represents a zone of gold and increasing copper resource expansion potential. The deposit also remains open to the South and at depth.

In addition to a broad low grade resource and high-grade surface zone, drill intercepts below the massive sulphide zone indicate continuous high grade gold at depth. For example, DDH FR-59 intersected 16ft. (4.85 meters) grading 0.35 opt gold (10.96 gpt), 1.28 opt silver (40.15 gpt) and 1.48 % copper within a 180 ft. (54m) section averaging 1.2 gpt gold. This zone of cross faulting, which boasts significant bonanza grade material at surface, appears to be the primary feeder zone and is the focus of near term development as feedstock for off-site milling; with a long term focus of construction of an on-site mill to process a significant portion of the drill defined 44Mt of lower grade material.

Fran Gold is located next to Centerra’s Mt. Milligan Mine and regionally proximate to Artemis Gold’s Blackwater Mine two of the newest and largest gold/copper and gold mines, respectively, in British Columbia with comparable gold grades to Fran of 0.5 and 0.8 gpt.

