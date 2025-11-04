Kodiak AI and ZF Partner on Steering for 100 Kodiak-Powered Driverless Trucks

Kodiak AI expands partnership with ZF to purchase 100 redundant steering systems for Kodiak Driver-equipped driverless trucks.

ZF’s advanced steering technologies, including the redundant ReAX adaptive electronic steering assist system and next-generation Electric Power Steering, play a role in enabling scalable autonomous trucking solutions.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and NORTHVILLE, Mich., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kodiak AI, Inc. ("Kodiak”) (Nasdaq: KDK), a leading provider of AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology, today announced it has expanded its long-standing partnership with ZF, a global technology company supplying advanced mobility products and systems for commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and industrial technology. This expanded partnership includes the purchase of 100 steering systems with redundant components, enabling Kodiak to grow its trucking business. Kodiak began integrating these redundant steering components into Kodiak Driver-equipped trucks earlier in 2025.





“At ZF, our goal is to offer innovative solutions designed to enhance the autonomous vehicle industry by incorporating redundant components and moving towards fail-safe steering systems, enhancing safety, precision, and AI-driven functionality,” said Praful Bari, Head of Application Engineering, Commercial Vehicle Solutions, ZF. “This includes the development of cutting-edge technologies like redundant ReAX, our adaptive electronic steering assist system and our next-generation Electric Power Steering, which enables ZF and our partners to explore new possibilities in autonomous mobility."

ZF’s steering innovations are a key component of Kodiak’s autonomous platform, as redundancy is essential to safe driverless deployments. In January 2024, Kodiak unveiled its sixth-generation truck, which included ZF’s redundant steering actuators controlled by Kodiak's autonomous system. If the primary steering actuator experiences a failure, the truck seamlessly switches to the secondary actuator, allowing Kodiak’s virtual Driver to maintain control of the vehicle and achieve a safe fallback. This supports the safe operation of Kodiak Driver-equipped trucks.

ZF supported Kodiak throughout the development of the steering system solutions, and ZF’s flexible manufacturing system enabled the rapid creation of dedicated production capacity specifically for Kodiak’s steering solution. Kodiak’s manufacturing partner, Roush, upfits the Kodiak Driver-equipped trucks with the ReAX steering solution at its factory in Livonia, Michigan.

"Praful and his team at ZF have been fantastic partners to Kodiak since day one, and they have worked tirelessly to get us exactly what we needed to meet our safety standards for a redundant autonomous system,” said Jamie Hoffacker, VP of Hardware, Kodiak AI. “These innovations have been pivotal in the commercialization of driverless semi-trucks, and are contributing to advancements in safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility in the commercial vehicle sector."

About ZF

ZF is a global technology company supplying advanced mobility products and systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology. Its comprehensive product range is primarily aimed at vehicle manufacturers, mobility providers and start-up companies in the fields of transportation and mobility. ZF electrifies a wide range of vehicle types. With its products, the company contributes to reducing emissions, protecting the climate as well as enhancing safe mobility. Alongside the automotive sector – passenger cars and commercial vehicles – ZF also serves market segments such as construction and agricultural machinery, wind power, marine propulsion, rail drives and test systems.

With some 161,600 employees worldwide, ZF reported sales of €41.4 billion in fiscal 2024.

The company operates 161 production locations in 30 countries.

For further press information and photos, please visit: www.zf.com

About Kodiak AI, Inc.

Kodiak AI, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is a leading provider of AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology that is designed to help tackle some of the toughest driving jobs. Kodiak’s driverless solution can help address the critical problem of safely transporting goods in the face of unprecedented supply chain challenges. Kodiak’s vision is to become the trusted world leader in autonomous ground transportation. Kodiak is committed to a safer and more efficient future for all through the commercialization of driverless trucking at scale. To that end, Kodiak developed the Kodiak Driver, a virtual driver that combines advanced AI-powered software with modular and vehicle-agnostic hardware designed to help address Kodiak’s customers’ needs. The Kodiak Driver is not just an idea—it is operating without anyone in the cab today. Kodiak serves customers in long-haul trucking, industrial trucking, and defense industries. In 2024, Kodiak believes it achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first company to deploy customer-owned and -operated driverless trucks in commercial service.

