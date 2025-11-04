Marius Pharmaceuticals Leads Effort to Redefine Women’s Health Through Testosterone Research

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., today announced the formation of an all-female advisory board to advance the company’s efforts in addressing the significant unmet need of testosterone deficiency in women.

While testosterone is widely recognized as a critical hormone for men, emerging research also highlights its vital role in women’s health, influencing energy, mood, muscle mass, metabolism, sexual health, and overall quality of life. Testosterone levels naturally decline in women with age, and this decrease becomes more pronounced during and after menopause, often contributing to symptoms that affect quality of life. Despite its importance, there are currently no FDA-approved testosterone therapies for women, leaving a significant gap in treatment options.

“At Marius, we are committed to advancing the scientific understanding of testosterone’s role in women’s health,” said Shalin Shah, CEO of Marius Pharmaceuticals. “This advisory board brings together some of the most accomplished experts in the field to help shape research priorities, foster clinical progress, and ultimately improve quality of life for women.”

Formation of the Women’s Advisory Board

The newly formed all-female advisory board will provide clinical expertise, advocacy, and strategic guidance as Marius broadens its research and development in female hormone health. With the support of this esteemed group of leaders, Marius is establishing a dedicated research program focused on advancing safe and effective testosterone therapies for women.

Current members include:

Dr. Elizabeth Mobley – A board-certified urologist with Urology Austin, Dr. Mobley specializes in female urology and pelvic floor reconstruction. She is committed to improving quality of life for women through advanced surgical techniques and compassionate, patient-centered care.



Dr. Leah Millheiser – Dr. Millheiser is a board-certified Ob/Gyn and Menopause Society Certified Practitioner (MSCP) specializing in menopausal healthcare and female sexual medicine at the Palo Alto Medical Foundation / Sutter Health in the San Francisco Bay Area. She was previously a Clinical Professor and the Director of the Female Sexual Medicine Program in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Stanford University Medical Center in Stanford, CA.

Dr. Gabrielle Lyon – A board-certified family physician and bestselling author, Dr. Lyon founded the Muscle-Centric Medicine ® movement to develop science-based approaches emphasizing muscle health and metabolism for longevity. She completed a combined research and clinical fellowship in geriatrics and nutritional sciences at Washington University in St. Louis and is a leading educator in protein types and levels for aging, performance, and disease prevention.



movement to develop science-based approaches emphasizing muscle health and metabolism for longevity. She completed a combined research and clinical fellowship in geriatrics and nutritional sciences at Washington University in St. Louis and is a leading educator in protein types and levels for aging, performance, and disease prevention. Dr. Tara Scott – Known as The Hormone Guru, Dr. Scott, a TEDx speaker is triple board certified in OB/GYN, Integrative Medicine and Functional Medicine through the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine. She has been teaching clinicians for over 15 years and is the Women's Health Course Director for the IFMF Fellowship at University of California, Irvine.



Dr. Elizabeth Yurth – Dr. Yurth is the Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of the Boulder Longevity Institute, specializing in advanced regenerative and human optimization medicine. With more than 27 years of experience as an orthopedic physician, she is double board-certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Anti-Aging & Regenerative Medicine, and is recognized nationally for her expertise in sports, spine, and cellular medicine.



Dr. Poonam Desai – A double board-certified physician in Lifestyle Medicine and Emergency Medicine, Dr. Desai is founder and Chief Medical Officer of Longevity Place, where she leads integrative, precision-based approaches to hormone health, longevity, and wellness. She brings expertise in menopause, anti-aging, regenerative medicine, and personalized optimization strategies grounded in cutting-edge diagnostics and clinical experience.



Lexi Yoo, NP – Lexi Yoo is a board-certified Nurse Practitioner and founder of Yoo Direct Health, a functional and integrative medicine practice based in Indiana. She specializes in hormone optimization, peptide therapy, and regenerative medicine, helping patients take a proactive, science-based approach to long-term health and vitality.



Dr. Jessica Yih – A board-certified urologist and fellowship-trained specialist in both female and male sexual medicine, Dr. Yih currently serves as Chair of the Female Sexual Function Committee for the Sexual Medicine Society of North America (SMSNA). Her clinical and research interests focus on female sexual health, sexual dysfunction, and minimally invasive treatment approaches.



Dr. Doreen Saltiel – Dr. Saltiel is the Medical Director of Peak Health and Wellness in Asheville, NC, and a board-certified cardiologist with more than 20 years of experience in interventional and preventive cardiology. A former Chief of Cardiology in the U.S. Army, she has authored multiple peer-reviewed papers on hormone health in both men and women and continues to teach and mentor physicians in functional and preventive medicine.



Marius Pharmaceuticals strives to better the lives of patients by focusing on therapies designed for hypogonadism or Testosterone Deficiency. The company's vision is to holistically improve metabolic health and mitigate significant unnecessary costs to the global healthcare system. For more information, please visit www.mariuspharma.com .

