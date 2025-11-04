AppFolio to Host Investor Meeting on November 18, 2025

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio , (NASDAQ:APPF), a technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry, today announced that it will host an investor meeting on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

AppFolio President and Chief Executive Officer Shane Trigg and AppFolio Chief Financial Officer Tim Eaton, as well as other members of AppFolio’s senior leadership team, will host presentations on AppFolio’s strategy for growth and how it is shaping the future of real estate, followed by a live Q&A session. Presentations will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

To register for the live video webcast of the event, please visit this page . A replay of the webcast will be available and accessible following the event at https://ir.appfolioinc.com .

