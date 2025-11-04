Fogo de Chão Expands Arizona Presence with New Location in Goodyear

DALLAS, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil known for its churrasco dining experience, today announced the signing of a lease agreement for its second Arizona location in Goodyear. The 8,500 square-foot space, set to open in late 2026, will be situated at the southwest corner of Goodyear Way and N. Bullard Avenue right outside of Phoenix adjacent to Civic Square Park in Goodyear, AZ 85395.

"We're excited to bring Fogo de Chão to Goodyear and become part of this vibrant, growing community," said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. "Our Scottsdale restaurant has received such a positive welcome, and we’re excited to continue growing in the Phoenix community. We look forward to sharing our rich culinary heritage and vibrant dining experience with families and friends across the area."

The new Goodyear restaurant will feature a spacious dining area centered around an open churrasco grill. Guests will be able to enjoy a full 360-degree view of gaucho chefs expertly butchering, hand-carving, and grilling premium cuts of protein over an open flame. At the heart of the dining area, the Market Table will offer a vibrant selection of seasonal salads, fresh superfoods, cured meats, antipasti, and more.

Designed to elevate the guest experience, the restaurant will feature inviting social spaces integrated throughout Bar Fogo and the dining areas, encouraging guests to relax, engage, and enjoy All-Day Happy Hour in a warm, conversational atmosphere. Adding to the indulgent offerings, our artisanal dry-aged meat displays will showcase exceptional cuts such as the 32 oz. Long-Bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for at least 42 days to enhance its deep, rich flavor. Guests are invited to personally hand-select their preferred cut from our display, creating a unique dining experience for premium indulgence.

For more information about Fogo, please visit https://fogo.com/

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of premium cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The naturally gluten-free Market Table offers a selection of seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit fogo.com .





