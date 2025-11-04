C3 to Establish Pixel Paper Labs in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C3, a leading innovation, R&D, and product prototyping company based in Sri Lanka, an ecosystem partner of E Ink, the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in ePaper technology, is establishing Pixel Paper Labs — a new venture dedicated to the development, design, and manufacture of ePaper-based products for both local and international markets.

Pixel Paper Labs will serve as Sri Lanka’s first dedicated facility for ePaper-based product design and development, introducing world-class display innovation to the region. The lab will focus on creating sustainable, low-power, and intelligent solutions for digital signage, retail, logistics, education, and smart city applications.

The new facility will combine E Ink’s groundbreaking ePaper technology with C3’s multidisciplinary engineering, design, and prototyping expertise to develop and commercialize next-generation display solutions. It will also act as a collaborative platform for researchers, startups, and manufacturers to co-develop customized ePaper products for emerging markets.

“Pixel Paper Labs represents a bold step in Sri Lanka’s journey toward advanced electronics innovation,” said Tony Mahadevan, CEO of C3. “By partnering with E Ink, we are bringing global technology leadership to Sri Lanka and creating new opportunities for sustainable, low-power product development.”

“We are pleased to engage with C3 to expand ePaper innovation through Pixel Paper Labs,” said Vignesh Sanmugam, Senior Director at E Ink Corporation. “This collaboration will accelerate the creation of next-generation applications and strengthen the global ePaper ecosystem.”

The center will enable rapid concept-to-product development and serve as a testbed for assessing environmental durability, energy efficiency, and scalability of ePaper-based solutions.

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for Sri Lanka’s high-tech manufacturing and export capabilities, opening new opportunities in the global smart display and IoT markets. By fostering collaboration between academia, startups, and industry, Pixel Paper Labs aims to position Sri Lanka as a regional innovation hub for ePaper technologies. The initiative will also promote local talent development through internships, training, and joint research programs — cultivating a new generation of engineers and designers driving the future of sustainable electronics.

About C3

C3 is a Sri Lanka-based innovation and engineering company focused on end-to-end product development, prototyping, and research. With deep expertise in electronics, embedded systems, and rapid manufacturing, C3 transforms ideas into high-performance, market-ready products. Operating under the ethos “Connect | Collaborate | Create,” C3 partners globally to deliver solutions that merge creativity, sustainability, and technological excellence.

About E Ink

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT's Media Lab, provides an ideal display medium for applications spanning eReaders and eNotes, retail, home, hospital, transportation, logistics, and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. E Ink's electrophoretic display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its low-power displays enable customers to reach their sustainability goals, and E Ink has pledged using 100% renewable energy in 2030 and reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. E Ink has been recognized for their efforts by receiving validation from Science-Based Targets (SBTi) and is listed in both the DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Indexes. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com. E Ink. We Make Surfaces Smart and Green.

Media Contact

V2 Communications for E Ink

eink@v2comms.com

Pixel Paper Labs

info@pixelpaperlabs.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/706422f2-a730-4a2f-9fbc-6941f2f50b01