You Share a Beer, We Share a Truck: Stone Brewing Partners with Flock Freight to Optimize Shipping with Shared Truckload

Encinitas, CA, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stone Brewing, one of the nation’s most iconic craft beer brands, has partnered with Flock Freight to deliver to distributors across the U.S. By leveraging Flock Freight’s Shared Truckload (STL) model, Stone Brewing has achieved impactful results, including 99% on-time pickups and 97%+ on-time deliveries, all while cutting costs and reducing emissions. The "You share a beer, we share a truck” campaign dives into each stage of Stone Brewing’s supply chain and where Flock Freight delivers value throughout.

This partnership highlights Flock Freight’s consultative approach, where the company digs deep into its customers’ transportation programs to uncover opportunities to add meaningful value. For Stone Brewing, this means adding more optionality to their supply chain via Shared Truckload, all while delivering top-tier service, cost savings, and emissions reduction.

“At Stone Brewing, we rely on Flock Freight to be more than just a transportation provider, they’re a true partner,” said Chris Langmead, VP of Supply Chain at Sapporo-Stone Brewing. “Their team works closely with us daily, analyzing data, discussing industry trends, and helping us make informed decisions to optimize our network. Their flexibility and expertise allow us to move freight across several modes in the most cost-effective way.”

Flock Freight’s ability to reliably service thousands of Shared Truckloads, multi-stop truckloads, and full truckloads has been a game-changer for Stone Brewing. By pooling shipments together with other compatible freight in Flock’s network, the STL brokerage has helped Stone save 23% on shipping costs while avoiding 195 metric tons of CO2 emissions in just one year.

Expanding in the food and beverage vertical

Stone Brewing is part of a growing group of food and beverage shippers that have turned to Flock Freight for dynamic, cost-efficient transportation solutions. These brands face unique challenges, such as varying order sizes and the need to move freight into distribution facilities while adhering to strict delivery appointments. Flock Freight’s STL model offers a reliable, scalable, and secure solution that adapts to their needs as these companies grow.

“Our goal is to understand the way our customers see the world so we can execute against their business requirements consistently,” said Kevin McMaster, SVP of Sales and Operations at Flock Freight. “For food and beverage shippers like Stone Brewing, that means finding creative ways to add significant value, whether it’s pooling shipments, optimizing multi-stop routes, or combining modes for maximum efficiency.”

With STL, Stone keeps truckload-level service while only paying for the space they need, backed by strict service standards and appointment-based delivery.

“At the end of the day, you share a beer, and we share a truck,” said Langmead. “Together, we’re delivering the Stone beer you know and love, while setting a new standard for efficient transportation.”

About Flock Freight

Flock Freight is the largest Shared Truckload (STL) freight brokerage in the U.S., transforming underutilized truckload capacity into tangible value: cost savings for shippers, increased earnings for carriers, and a smaller carbon footprint. Their AI-powered, patented pooling technology optimizes across Flock’s entire customer network, combining shipments from thousands of businesses into efficient Shared Truckloads. With STL, shippers enjoy truckload-level service while only paying for the space they need. Partnering with thousands of carriers, from owner operators to enterprise fleets, Flock Freight unlocks an unmatched combination of increased earnings and operational efficiency for any size fleet. Learn more at www.flockfreight.com

About Sapporo-Stone Brewing

Sapporo brewed the first beer of Japan in 1876. It’s now the number one selling Asian beer brand in the U.S. thanks to its best-selling Sapporo Premium. Sapporo acquired Stone Brewing in 2022 to brew all of Sapporo’s beer for the U.S. market. Stone Brewing, established in 1996, pioneered the West Coast Style IPA helping to fuel the modern craft beer revolution. Its most popular beers include Stone IPA, Stone Delicious IPA and Stone Buenaveza Lager. Now one company, Sapporo-Stone Brewing is among the 15 largest breweries in the U.S. and operates production facilities in Escondido, CA and Richmond, VA plus seven Stone Brewing tap room and bistro locations. Sapporo-Stone's long list of environmental efforts includes a LEED Silver Certification, world-class water reclamation and creative uses of spent grain. To find Sapporo and Stone beers, visit find.stonebrewing.com and Sapporobeer.com/find-sapporo. For more information visit stonebrewing.com and sapporobeer.com.

Attachment