Claire’s Place Foundation & Buffalo Exchange Host Fundraising Pop-Up Featuring Actor Haley Lu Richardson’s Clothing

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claire’s Place Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF), is teaming up with Buffalo Exchange, a pioneer in sustainable fashion known for its buy-sell-trade model that extends the life of clothing, for a special two-day fundraising pop-up event featuring items from actor Haley Lu Richardson’s personal closet.

On Saturday, November 22, and Sunday, November 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Buffalo Exchange's Melrose location will open its doors to host this exclusive shopping experience. All proceeds from the sale of Haley Lu Richardson’s clothing and accessories will benefit Claire’s Place Foundation.

“We are so grateful to Haley and Buffalo Exchange for turning style into support,” said Executive Director of Claire’s Place Foundation Melissa Yeager. “Claire always believed in using creativity and community to make a difference, and this event captures that spirit perfectly. Every purchase helps us support CF families.”

"We've been fans of Haley Lu’s since her iconic role as Portia in The White Lotus,” said Buffalo Exchange CEO Rebecca Block. “Her on-screen outfits were so fun and I remember people online saying that it seemed like she shopped at Buffalo Exchange. Now that we’re hosting Haley’s closet pop-up sale in the real world, it feels like a full-circle moment. Giving back is central to our mission, so we’re really excited to partner with Claire’s Place Foundation to fundraise with fashion and support their life-changing work.”

Haley’s continued support for Claire’s Place includes a sweepstakes to win the one-of-a-kind crocheted sweater she made and wore as Stella in Five Feet Apart, a character inspired by Claire Wineland, the foundation’s late founder.

“While going through my stuff, I found one of the most special pieces, a chunky gray crocheted sweater I made for my character Stella in Five Feet Apart,” said Haley Lu Richardson. “It’s a really meaningful piece, and I’ve always wanted Melissa, Claire’s mom, to have it. Now she finally does, and she’s holding a sweepstakes, so if you enter, the sweater could be yours. All of the proceeds go to Claire’s Place Foundation, and I hope whoever gets it loves it as much as I did, and as much as Stella did.”

Enter by November 17, 2025, and learn more here: https://haleylurichardsonsweater.funraise.org/

POP-UP EVENT DETAILS

What: Haley Lu Richardson’s Closet Pop-Up Benefiting Claire’s Place Foundation

When: Saturday, November 22 & Sunday, November 23, 2025 | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Buffalo Exchange – 7407 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

Proceeds Benefit: Claire’s Place Foundation

About Claire’s Place Foundation, Inc.

Claire’s Place Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF). Claire’s Place Foundation is named in honor of Claire Wineland who lived with CF her entire life and died at the age of 21. Claire was an activist, author, TEDx Speaker, social media star and received numerous awards. Claire’s foundation was a way for her to assure that others living with CF enjoyed the same hope, strength and joy that she enjoyed. Recipient of Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Small Nonprofit of the Year,” “Nonprofit Executive of the Year” and “Fundraiser of the Year” for its annual Glow Ride, the foundation provides grants to families affected by CF, offering both emotional and financial support. Today, Claire’s Place Foundation continues to carry on Claire’s legacy. For more information and make a donation, please visit www.clairesplacefoundation.org.

About Buffalo Exchange

Buffalo Exchange is the original buy-sell-trade resale fashion store, founded over 50 years ago in Tucson, AZ. This family-owned and operated business serves as a sustainable style resource for the communities they operate in, reducing clothing pollution and keeping textiles out of landfills by offering customers a way to recycle their clothing and shop secondhand. Since its beginning in 1974, Buffalo Exchange has grown to over 40 stores in 15 states. Learn more about the company on its website, Instagram or TikTok.