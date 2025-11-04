Conversational Computing Platform Forecast Report 2025: A $107.16 Billion Market by 2034, Driven by Rising Adoption of Messaging App Bots and Voice-Based Virtual Assistants for Customer Service

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conversational Computing Platform Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global conversational computing platform market size attained a value of USD 7.20 Billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.00% between 2025 and 2034, reaching almost USD 107.16 Billion by 2034.



Conversational computing involves users communicating with computer programs using voice commands. The chatbot is one of the most common types of conversational computing. In terms of technical support, shopping, and booking travel arrangements, chatbots are increasingly common in customer service. Amazon's Alexa, Microsoft's Cortana, and Apple's Siri are a few examples of automated assistants responding to voice commands on mobile devices.





The increasing use of chatbots on various messaging applications, as well as the increasing use of voice-based assistants, are driving the industry growth. The industry is also expected to be supported by the growing automated customer service or chatbots provided by multiple companies on their mobile and web platforms.

Competitive Landscape



The report presents a detailed analysis of the following key players in the global conversational computing platform market, looking into their capacity, competitive landscape, and latest developments like capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers and acquisitions. The report gives an in-depth insight into the industry by providing a SWOT analysis as well as an analysis of Porter's Five Forces model.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Google LLC (NASDAQ: GOOGL)

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Nuance Communications Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 167 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $107.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Global Conversational Computing Platform Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Conversational Computing Platform Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global Conversational Computing Platform Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global Conversational Computing Platform Market by Type

5.4.1 Virtual Digital Assistants

5.4.2 Chatbots

5.5 Global Conversational Computing Platform Market by Region

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ukdcn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment