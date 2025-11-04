American First Finance Announces Strategic Integration with Synchrony’s CareCredit to Expand Access to Payment Solutions Across the Health & Wellness Sector

DALLAS, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American First Finance (AFF), a leading provider of All Credit Welcome payment solutions, is pleased to announce a new integration with CareCredit, a Synchrony solution.

With this integration, select health and wellness providers who offer the CareCredit credit card can now extend an additional payment option through AFF. Designed for those who may not qualify for traditional credit-based payment options, participating providers can offer pay-over-time solutions through AFF, through the existing credit application workflow.

“We’re proud to complement CareCredit’s offering by giving patients another way to pay for health and wellness products and services care,” said Mark Shelley, Head of Sales at American First Finance. “By working together, we’re helping providers increase access to care and improve conversion while supporting consumers who may otherwise face financial barriers.”

This relationship reinforces AFF’s commitment to supporting health and wellness businesses—including dental, vision, audiology, and other elective care providers—by delivering an accessible, technology-driven second-look payment solution experience.

Key benefits for providers include:

Greater access to payment options for patients across the credit spectrum

Integration with existing CareCredit processes

Help drive practice growth and increase treatment acceptance



Together, AFF and CareCredit offer providers a powerful one-two approach to payment solutions—helping practices serve more people with options that reduce friction at the point of sale.

About American First Finance

American First Finance (AFF) is a leading point of sale “shop now, pay later” solutions provider across 26 verticals, including furniture, mattress, auto repair, tire & wheel, elective medical, and more. Based in Dallas, TX, AFF’s mission is to provide payment solutions that help ordinary people meet their needs and pursue their dreams. Learn more at www.americanfirstfinance.com or call 972.992.3560.

For further information, please contact:

Melissa Muncy

VP of Strategic Partnerships

American First Finance

Phone: (304) 573-9600

Email: mmuncy@americanfirstfinance.com