HIGHCO : SHAREHOLDING

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES
Declaration pursuant to Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code
and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)
|Date of settlement
of information
|Total number of shares
|Number of shares without voting rights (*)
|Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**)
|Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting)
|October 31, 2025
|20 455 403
|952 940
|22 232 955
|21 280 015
|September 30, 2025
|20 455 403
|893 742
|22 252 908
|21 359 166
|August 31, 2025
|20 455 403
|790 822
|22 280 915
|21 490 093
|July 31, 2025
|20 455 403
|798 064
|22 281 404
|21 483 340
|June 30, 2025
|20 455 403
|803 565
|22 284 457
|21 480 892
|May 31, 2025
|20 455 403
|806 842
|22 284 457
|21 477 615
|April 30, 2025
|20 455 403
|810 840
|22 284 457
|21 473 617
|March 31, 2025
|20 455 403
|809 380
|22 282 875
|21 473 495
|February 28, 2025
|20 455 403
|812 886
|22 282 791
|21 469 905
|January 31, 2025
|20 455 403
|818 981
|22 282 977
|21 463 996
|December 31, 2024
|20 455 403
|817 845
|22 282 774
|21 464 929
(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.
(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the General Regulations AMF).
About HighCo
As an expert in marketing and communication, HighCo supports brands and retailers in accelerating the transformation of retail.
Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans (“PEA-PME”), HighCo has more than 500 employees.
HighCo has achieved a Gold rating from EcoVadis, meaning that the Group is ranked in the top 5% of companies in terms of CSR performance and responsible purchasing.
Your contacts
Cécile COLLINA-HUE Nicolas CASSAR
Managing Director Press Relations
+33 1 77 75 65 06 +33 4 88 71 35 46
comfi@highco.com n.cassar@highco.com
Upcoming event
Publication take place after market close.
Quarterly Gross Profit
2025 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 28 January 2026
HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC® Small (CACS), CAC® Mid&Small (CACMS) and CAC® All-Tradable (CACT), Euronext® Tech Croissance (FRTPR) and Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index (ENPME).
ISIN: FR0000054231
Reuters: HIGH.PA
Bloomberg: HCO FP
For further financial information and press releases, go to www.highco.com.
This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Consequently, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor should it be used as the basis of any legal opinion. HighCo expressly disclaims liability for any inaccuracy herein.
Attachment