The SBB Research Group Foundation Names October 2025 Grant Finalists: Bronzeville Neighborhood Farm, City Motivators, North Side Housing and Supportive Services

CHICAGO, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation recognizes three Chicago-area charities as the October 2025 finalists of its monthly grant program supporting impactful nonprofits (in alphabetical order):

Bronzeville Neighborhood Farm (Chicago, IL) is a community-driven urban farm in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. The organization promotes food justice, environmental stewardship, and community wellness by providing fresh produce, educational programs, and opportunities for residents to engage in sustainable agriculture.



City Motivators (Chicago, IL) is dedicated to inspiring and empowering youth and families in Chicago through mentorship, leadership development, and community engagement. Their programs focus on building confidence, fostering positive relationships, and providing resources that help individuals reach their full potential.



North Side Housing and Supportive Services (Chicago, IL) provides shelter, housing, and comprehensive support to adults experiencing homelessness in Chicago. Their mission is to empower individuals to achieve stability and independence through case management, mental health services, employment support, and permanent housing solutions.


