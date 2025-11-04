Planbase Launches First AI-Native Employee Management Platform for Healthcare, Saving Clinics Hundreds of Hours Per Month on Administrative Tasks

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planbase , the first AI-native employee management platform for healthcare, announced today it has officially launched, saving clinics hundreds of hours a month by automating administrative tasks. In addition, Planbase announced it has raised $2.1M in funding from Y Combinator, LocalGlobe and prominent angels. The company will be using the funds to expand into more medium-large clinics nationwide and hire additional software engineers.

Co-founders Joe Shearman and Jack Light are a married couple and Planbase is their second startup together. Before Planbase, they built an AI forecasting platform spun out of the University of Chicago and backed by Harvard Innovation Labs.

AI and workforce management

Legacy solutions for workforce management do not leverage AI and are generally not designed for modern healthcare environments. With its AI-native solution, Planbase fully automates employee management for healthcare clinics, from onboarding and tracking licenses and credentials to forecasting patient demand, staff and patient scheduling, payroll and performance management. Automating these tasks with AI can save a large clinic hundreds (or even thousands) of hours per month, reducing costs dramatically and better utilizing their busy, understaffed team of doctors and nurses.

Planbase has already landed multiple customers who are managing 5,000+ providers with 30M+ patients. Its solution integrates with all the top EMR/EHR platforms used by clinics.

One of those customers is OpenLoop , a fast-growing white label telehealth platform with more than 2K doctors across the U.S. Noah Van Eldik, Practice Manager at OpenLoop, says, “Planbase has been crucial to our growth story. It's an amazing AI tool that's completely changed how we operate. Planbase has essentially automated many of our scheduling workflows and really improved how we handle all the new operations and areas we're expanding into. We’ve already increased patient volume by 40% and reduced scheduling time by 70% across our entire provider operations team.”

An AI-native platform designed for healthcare

Planbase offers three core AI features to simplify workflows in employee management:

1. An interactive interface that lets users ask Planbase to build UIs customized for their clinic or answer questions such as "Based on our forecasts, how many nurses and physicians do I need to schedule for the Friday after Thanksgiving?"

2. Predictive analytics to forecast patient visit volumes - for instance, to account for seasonal trends such as increases in the flu.

3. Agentic workflows to automate manual processes. AI agents now handle tasks like verifying provider licenses across states, flagging expiring credentials, or building compliant staffing plans — work that previously required large operations teams.

“We were immediately impressed by Joe and Jack and their ability to zero in on a very practical use case for AI in healthcare,” said Emma Phillips of LocalGlobe. “The fact that they have already signed multiple large health clinics and demonstrated a concrete ROI of hundreds of hours a month in time savings shows how necessary an AI-native solution is for this market. We’re excited to work alongside Planbase as they make this platform a must-have for healthcare clinics.”

“We’re thrilled to officially launch our solution and receive backing from a set of investors who are experts in AI and healthcare and who will be a great resource as we scale our solution to more clinics,” said Joe Shearman, Co-Founder of Planbase. “Today clinics are overwhelmed with all the complex tasks required with workforce management, especially in hybrid and telehealth models where doctors interact with patients across in-person, phone, text and video channels. This set of tasks around scheduling and pay, as well as patient volume predictions, are ideal for AI to automate so doctors and nurses can spend more time on patient care, and clinics reduce risks of costly human errors.”

Jack Light, Co-Founder of Planbase adds, “The enormous advances in AI in the last year has made it possible to create very simple interfaces to complex workflows so any doctor or nurse can now type in a query and get answers unique to their practice and set of challenges. We’re proud to deliver this solution to clinics so they can operate more efficiently and cost effectively, better utilizing their staff and reducing hours on time-consuming admin tasks.”

About Planbase

Planbase offers the first AI-native employee management platform for healthcare, saving clinics hundreds of hours per month in administrative time. Managing employees in healthcare is uniquely complex — it requires predicting staffing needs, building compliant schedules, handling pay and licensing across states — all under constantly changing regulations and multiple licensing bodies. Errors are costly, leading to violations, overspending, and gaps in patient care. Clinics have traditionally managed these tasks manually with large teams, but AI can now do the work with higher accuracy in seconds, freeing staff for patient care. Backed by Y Combinator, LocalGlobe, and other leading investors, Planbase is rapidly scaling and already helping clinics manage thousands of providers serving over 30 million patients.

Media contact:

Kerry Metzdorf

Big Swing

978-463-2575

kerry@big-swing.com

