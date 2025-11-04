MODE Global’s Georgette Hunter-Franklin Joins The Freight Leadership Lab Instructor Panel

DALLAS, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MODE Global, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) firm, is thrilled to announce that Georgette Hunter-Franklin, Director of Learning and Development, has been appointed to the instructor panel for Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA)’s The Freight Leadership Lab certification program.

Hunter-Franklin will lead the September 2026 virtual module focused on high impact communication, Communicate Persuasively with Brokers, Customers and Teams, which will guide participants through practical, freight-specific strategies to engage customers, coach teams and influence outcomes across the brokerage lifecycle. By mastering clear, adaptive communication, leaders in logistics environments can foster trust, resolve conflict constructively and drive accountability across teams. The key takeaway is that intentional communication empowers collaboration and performance under pressure.

“It is an honor to contribute to a program that is redefining leadership development in the freight industry,” said Hunter-Franklin. “As a facilitator, I’m committed to helping managers build trust, resolve conflict and lead with influence in critical moments.”

The session is part of TIA’s six-module certification program designed to build freight brokerage leaders who can drive profitability, make informed decisions and foster ethical, high-performance cultures.

“Georgette brings a powerful blend of frontline experience and talent development expertise,” said Lance Malesh, president and CEO of MODE Global. “Her session will no doubt help leaders translate insight into action and help participants elevate their communication in ways that move business forward.”

Hunter-Franklin has served on the Leadership Committee of TIA since January of 2025 and has collaborated with other industry leaders to create The Freight Leadership Lab.

The Freight Leadership Lab spans April–October 2026 with a mix of in-person and virtual learning led by industry veterans and current leaders.

Accepted participants receive a complimentary ticket to the TIA 2026 Capital Ideas Conference. For more details or to register, visit The Freight Leadership Lab: 2026. Registration is open to TIA members.

ABOUT TIA

The Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) is the professional organization for third-party logistics professionals in North America and abroad. Since 1978, TIA has been recognized as the trusted voice of the third-party logistics industry. TIA members are able to establish and protect ethical, profitable and growing businesses in service to their customers. TIA advances the industry through education, advocacy and community. To learn more or join TIA, visit www.tianet.org.