JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Announces November Programming

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is excited to announce exhibition-related programming and complementary activities in November to bolster "Looks Delicious! | Exploring Japan's Food Replica Culture," an exclusive exhibition offering a look into the incredibly lifelike world of shokuhin sampuru (food replica). The first-ever U.S. exhibition dedicated to this extraordinary Japanese craft, “Looks Delicious!” showcases a wide range of three-dimensional shokuhin sampuru inspiring visitors to ask themselves - is this real or is this fake? The fan-favorite exhibition is on display through January 25, 2026.

Throughout the month of November, JAPAN HOUSE will be serving up many ways to explore the mouthwatering world of shokuhin sampuru including: the ability to craft your own Matcha Parfait replica in a hands-on workshop; the opportunity to follow along with the all-new Scrumptious Saturdays social media series; and the chance to bring home a tiny, tasty-looking “Looks Delicious!” souvenir from the WAZA Shop.

Here is a list of JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles’ November programming and events:

Café Classic | The Matcha Parfait Replica Workshop

Date: Sat., Nov. 15, 2025

Time: 11:30 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Salon, Level 5

Fee: $55 (incl. materials, taxes, etc.)

In connection with “Looks Delicious!,” JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is presenting a hands-on workshop inspired by National Parfait Day on November 25. Participants will create their own Matcha Parfait – a beloved sweet first developed during the Meiji era (1868 – 1912) as a Japanese creative twist on Western desserts and featured in kissaten café displays ever since. Guided live from Japan by an expert instructor, participants will learn about the parfait’s history and the intricate art of sampuru before crafting their own “matcha masterpiece” to take home.

Note: Each workshop features the same content.

Social Media Series: Scrumptious Saturdays

Dates: Sat., Nov. 1 - Sat., Nov. 29, 2025

Every Saturday, JAPAN HOUSE’S “Scrumptious Saturdays” series highlights local eateries where visitors can enjoy the real dishes featured in the “Looks Delicious!” exhibition. First, admire the hyper-realistic sampuru models of ramen, parfaits, pancakes, and more – then venture out to savor their authentic counterparts across Los Angeles. From classic diners serving pancake stacks to Japanese-style cafés offering fluffy soufflé hotcakes, this series connects the artistry of food replicas with LA’s vibrant dining scene. Follow along on social media each Saturday to discover your next foodie destination and share your favorite side-by-side shots for fun!

WAZA Shop: Sampuru Gifts & Souvenir Showcase

Dates: Sat., Nov. 1 - Sun., Nov. 30, 2025

Time: 11 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Shop, Level 2

To complement the exhibition, WAZA Shop is offering a tempting selection of food-themed items that bring Japan’s playful food replica culture to life. Browse for the perfect souvenir or gift—from keychains and magnets to bookmarks shaped like ramen, bacon, burgers, and more—all impossibly realistic and delightfully miniature.

For more information, visit the JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles website and social channels: Facebook , Instagram , X , YouTube and LinkedIn .

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs – London, Los Angeles, and São Paulo – conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding of Japan in the international community. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is a place for new discoveries, offering experiences that showcase the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs. Occupying two floors at Ovation Hollywood, the second floor features an exhibition gallery and WAZA Shop while the fifth floor offers a variety of programs and events at the multi-purpose hall (Salon) and the library. UKA, a Michelin-starred, multi-course kaiseki restaurant, also offers exclusive dining experiences.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Website: www.japanhousela.com

Media Contacts:

Nerissa Silao | 310-874-9230 | nerissas@ca.rr.com

Lisa Nakanouchi | 323-904-9298 | lnakanouchi@japanhousela.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/140f6450-7c63-4185-a046-282fed5193a7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4efb0552-85a3-4fa9-9505-6814ace411e8