Beyond Meat® Teams Up With Hard Rock Cafe to Bring the Latest Beyond Burger® to Fans Nationwide

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, today announced the launch of its latest Beyond Burger (Beyond IV) at all Hard Rock Cafe North America company locations. The Beyond Burger will be offered as a swap for any beef burger on Hard Rock Cafe’s core and kids’ menus, enabling guests to enjoy their go-to burger option with the added benefits of plant-based protein.

“At Hard Rock Cafe, we take pride in our made-from-scratch recipes that music fans around the world have been loving for nearly 55 years, including our fan-favorite burgers,” said Eric Martino, President of Hard Rock Cafes & Retail at Hard Rock International. “We’re happy to make our menu even more versatile for plant-based and health-conscious consumers by giving them the choice to swap any of our patties with the delicious, protein-packed Beyond Burger.”

“We’re proud to partner with a globally recognized brand like Hard Rock Cafe to bring the latest Beyond Burger to a broader audience,” said Drew Lufkin, Senior Vice President of Sales at Beyond Meat. “This collaboration brings together Hard Rock’s beloved cuisine and legendary atmosphere with the delicious, plant-based goodness of Beyond. We’re excited for Hard Rock Cafe guests nationwide to experience the meaty taste and better-for-you ingredients that have made the Beyond Burger a standout in the plant protein category.”1

With a beefy flavor and high smoke point due to avocado oil, the latest Beyond Burger caramelizes and sizzles to perfection. Made from clean, simple plant-based ingredients including protein from peas, brown rice, red lentils and faba beans, the 4oz Beyond Burger is an excellent source of protein – 20g per serving – with just 2g of saturated fat, and no cholesterol, GMOs, or added antibiotics or hormones.

To find a Hard Rock Cafe near you so you can try the latest Beyond Burger, please visit www.hardrock.com.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is a leading plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and LinkedIn.

Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Beyond Meat's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 5, 2025, Beyond Meat’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 29, 2025 filed with the SEC on May 8, 2025, Beyond Meat’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 28, 2025 filed with the SEC on August 8, 2025, and under the heading “Supplementary Risk Factors” in Beyond Meat’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on October 6, 2025, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If Beyond Meat does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that Beyond Meat will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

About Hard Rock

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 80 countries spanning more than 300 locations including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity™ by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry, destination and workplace awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

Media Contact

Melanie Daifotis

Melanie.daifotis@beyondmeat.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a951489-655f-454a-902b-7919eb929609

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8dbf5f4f-96f2-440c-8969-9b2a0eb9fc8b

_______________

1 Source: Circana SupplyTrack, PBP Category, Dollar Sales, L12Mths Ending August 2025