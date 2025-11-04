Bromine Market Forecast Report 2025-2034: Rising Downstream Demand to Bolster Growth, Asia-Pacific to Represent a Significant Consumption and Production Base

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bromine Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bromine market reached a value of USD 4.17 Billion in 2024. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.00% between 2025 and 2034 to reach a value of USD 6.79 Billion by 2034.







The Asia-Pacific Region to Represent a Significant Consumption and Production Base for Bromine



The massive demand for organobromines in the Asia-Pacific has been driven by a growing need for zinc-bromine flow batteries and increased flame-retardant products use in the region. China is one of the leading markets in the region.



China is one of the world's most extensive production bases for electronics. In the electronics sector, products, like smartphones, TVs, wires, and others, have recorded the highest growth. The nation not only serves the domestic electronics demand, but it also exports electronic products to other countries. In China, the manufacturing of electronics is expected to rise with the increasing purchasing power of the middle-class population and the increasing demand for electronic products exports from China. Thus, the rising demand for bromine-based batteries and flame-retardants is expected to rise as the electronics and construction sector increases.



India is also a significant producer in the market. Bromine is primarily used by flame retardants, batteries based on bromines, transparent salt fluids, and others. The electronics market in India is among the country's largest, as well as the fastest-growing sectors. As labour costs are increasing, many manufacturers are switching from China to India to satisfy the growing demand. Government schemes, such as Digital India, is also expected to boost the growth in the manufacturing of electronics. These factors are projected to increase the bromine demand in the region during the forecast period.



Rising Downstream Demand to Bolster the Market Growth of Bromine



The demand for bromine is expected to increase considerably between 2021 and 2026 owing to its increased demand from biocides, fire retardants, oil and gas drilling, plasma grafting and PTA synthesis segments. The consumption growth of bromine is expected to be boost by the demand for bromine in many industries like cosmetics, textiles, pharmaceutical, and agro-fumigant sectors. The application of bromine in flame retardants is expected to continue to boost the market growth in the coming years.

Bromine Market Segmentation



Bromine refers to a chemical that is primarily used as a fire retardant, or as a fire prevention product, by means of a wide range of derivatives and compounds. Such flame retardants are used as inputs to the production process and end products.

Key Industry Players in the Global Bromine Market



The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the global bromine market, covering their competitive landscape, capacity, and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, and investments, expansions of capacity, and plant turnarounds. The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis.

Israel Chemicals Ltd (ICL)

LANXESS Corporation

Albemarle Corporation

Jordan Bromine Company (JBC)

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 154 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $6.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Global Bromine Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Bromine Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global Bromine Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global Bromine Market by Type

5.4.1 Hydrogen Bromide

5.4.2 Organobromine

5.4.3 Bromide Salts

5.4.4 Others

5.5 Global Bromine Market by Application

5.5.1 Biocides

5.5.2 Flame Retardants

5.5.3 Bromine-Based Battery

5.5.4 Clear Brine Fluids (CBF)

5.5.5 Fine Chemicals

5.5.6 Agriculture Products

5.5.7 Others

5.6 Global Bromine Market by Region

5.6.1 North America

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 Latin America

5.6.5 Middle East and Africa

